2BR/1BA Home w/Garage/Shop on .47± Ac. Close to I-95 in Stafford County VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a move-in ready 2 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style stone home on a .47± acre lot in Stafford County, VA with a large detached 2 bay garage/shop.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a move-in ready 2 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style stone home on a .47± acre lot in Stafford County, VA with a large detached 2 bay garage/shop with electricity and storage ideal for home based business, located close to large employers such as GEICO, Amazon, Mary Washington Hospital and University of Mary Washington, on Thursday, October 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This well located home has been lovingly occupied by the original owners/builders since 1958 and they now have relocated to a more manageable living environment. We are honored to have been entrusted to market and sell this rock solid home to the HIGHEST BIDDER,” said Nicholls. “This property is perfect for a home based business and there is room to enlarge the existing home if so desired.”
LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION!! The property is centrally located only .6 mile from Rt. 17, 1 mile from I-95, 2 miles from Rt.1, 3.5 miles from downtown historic Fredericksburg, 3.5 miles from Mary Washington Hospital & University of Mary Washington, 3.8 miles from GEICO and only a short drive to Northern Virginia, Richmond, Culpeper and King George/NSWC Dahlgren!!
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Thursday, October 26 at 2:00 PM -- 118 Musselman Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405
• Move-in ready & well-built 2 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style home on .47± acres in Stafford County, VA
o This single level living home measures 1,400 +/- finished sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, family room w/fireplace & bay window, laundry room/pantry (washer/dryer convey) and pull down storage attic
o Small covered front porch; large covered patio off of detached garage/shop
o Heating: Forced air oil furnace; Cooling: central AC
o County water & private well (2 water sources) & septic system (Public sewer is located approx. 30 yards from home); electric water heater
o 2 bay 800 +/- sf. detached block garage/shop building w/tons of storage. This great building has new garage door openers, ceiling fans, electricity, walk-out door, double door in rear, concrete floor, pull down storage attic and is ideal for a home based business or enthusiast/hobbyist; detached smaller block storage shed w/electricity
o Other Features: home is wrapped on the exterior for little or no maintenance; 2 asphalt driveways (there is a deeded easement for ingress & egress for rear neighbor; meticulously maintained yard & grounds; concrete walkways
o For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540-226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com