INNOVATOR, AND ENTREPRENEUR, DR. CHRISTINA RAHM, LAUNCHES MERCI DUPRE CLOTHING LINE AT LA FASHION WEEK IN BEVERLY HILLS

“As the founder of The ROOT Brands, we are committed to protecting everyone against environmental atrocities,” said Clayton Thomas, president/CEO of The ROOT Brands.”GUTTENBERG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA, Beverly Hills, 2023- Dr. Christina Rahm, a multi-talented scientist, patent innovator, humanitarian, and entrepreneur, has launched Merci Dupre Clothiers, under her multi-diverse company, DRC Ventures. Merci Dupre Clothiers have recently highlighted their clothing line at Hamptons Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and most recently at Milan Fashion Week Fashion Hub.
The Collection, named after her children, Duquesne, Preston, Crider, and Merritt Ella, Merci Dupre Clothiers is expected to become the ultimate in eco-fashion luxury. The textiles will host environmentally protective technology to stave off and repel hazardous toxins. The unique line of ‘Enviremware’ will host patented, nano-biotech formulas woven into the material, offering an unbeatable barrier against EMF radiation, heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungus, while supporting non-exposure of radio frequency electromagnetic particles from 5G. The company will collaborate with fashion designers and sustainability brands throughout the world.
“I am excited to launch this clothing line at LA Fashion Week in Beverly Hills. I have worked for years creating healthy, environmentally friendly detoxing products. I am now taking that knowledge, combined with patented, scientific disciplines, and integrating those formulas into protective clothing,” said Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder/CEO of DRC Ventures.
Available on the Merci Dupre Clothiers website, and distributed by The ROOT Brands, an international health, lifestyle, and nutraceutical company, DRC Ventures executives believe the fashion industry has a responsibility towards the environment, “making this mission into a reality by designing sustainable, environmentally protective clothing solutions,” added Dr. Rahm.
“As the founder of The ROOT Brands, we are committed to protecting everyone against environmental atrocities,” said Clayton Thomas, president/CEO of The ROOT Brands. “Based on that mission, ROOT is thrilled to be one of the distribution avenues for Merci Dupre Clothiers in all seventy-six countries we presently work in,” added Thomas.
“This brand is not entirely for fashion; we have created the line to support environmental invaders which can negatively impact the cells on both the inside and outside of our bodies, thus wreaking havoc on our health,” added Rahm.
Both Merci Dupre Clothiers and DRC Ventures’ overall mission is to solve health issues caused by the environment. This new, innovative, and environmentally friendly clothing line is just one more step towards that mission, all without compromising style.
