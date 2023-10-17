Comedian Claudia Oshry to be Honored by Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
Will Receive Voice of Kindness Award for Transforming Social Media Influence into Social Impact
Live every day with love and kindness and you will accomplish so much more in life.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudia Oshry, widely known as @girlwithnojob, is not just comedian with 3 million+ devoted followers; she is also a force for positive change. The co-host of the immensely popular podcast, The Toast, has captured the hearts of her online community, and now, she is capturing national attention for her remarkable efforts in supporting a noble cause. Claudia Oshry is set to be honored by the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) for her exceptional contributions in raising over $100,000 in a single social media fundraiser at the close of 2022, far surpassing the Foundation's annual fundraising goals.
MSHEF has taken notice of Claudia's extraordinary commitment to their cause. They will be honoring her with the Voice of Kindness award, at their third annual Journey for the Living walk. This inspiring event will take place on November 12, 2023 in Livingston, NJ at the Livingston Oval, where attendees will have the unique opportunity to walk alongside Claudia and Mark Schonwetter, the Foundation's namesake and Holocaust survivor, in an effort to raise crucial funds for Holocaust Education.
What sets Claudia's campaign apart is her remarkable ability to mobilize her vast online audience to contribute smaller donations, as little as $20 each. This collective effort not only demonstrated her immense influence but also translated her followers' engagement into tangible social impact, making her a beacon of hope and change in the digital age.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF), is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust through education. MSHEF’s mission is to provide grants for educators to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Claudia Oshry's journey from social media influencer to philanthropic powerhouse is a testament to the power of individuals to make a difference. Her story is not just one of viral content and trending hashtags, but of using her platform for good and bringing about real change. Claudia's ability to galvanize a global audience to support a cause as vital as Holocaust education is a remarkable achievement that deserves national recognition.
Join us in celebrating Claudia Oshry's outstanding dedication to making the world a better place and her partnership with the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation.
About Claudia Oshry, Comedian and Podcast Host
Claudia Oshry is a multi-talented entertainment personality, comedian, author and media entrepreneur. She is the creator of the popular Instagram account, @GirlWithNoJob, amassing a following of over 3 million people. She hosts and produces the top-rated millennial morning show and podcast, The Toast, and co-founded the podcast network, Toast News Network, which features predominately female voices across entertainment, lifestyle, wellness and business.
In 2019, she embarked on her first tour, The Dirty Jeans Tour. She wrote, performed and produced the sold-out, sixty city comedy event. Her comedy special, Disgraced Queen, is available to stream worldwide! Claudia began her second nation-wide tour in 2022, selling out venues around the country including New York’s Madison Square Garden Theater.
Claudia’s debut book, Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster, was released in January 2021 and became an instant New York Times best seller.
She is also the co-founder of Spritz Society, a sparkling cocktail company founded in 2021. Spritz Society’s wine-based canned cocktails lead their category and are sold online and in stores across the country.”
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning
materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers
into schools and classrooms.
In just 3 years, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has granted over $195,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 73,000 students.
email us here
Journey For the Living Fitness Challenge