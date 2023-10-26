Alphaeon Credit Announces Exclusive Partnership with SourceClub to Revolutionize Dental Office Financing and Supply Mgmt
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alphaeon Credit, a leading third-party financing company in the healthcare sector, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with SourceClub, an innovative platform dedicated to transforming the way dental offices manage their vendor interactions and dental supply purchases.
This strategic alliance aims to empower dental practices by offering a dual advantage: SourceClub's commitment to reducing supply overhead and Alphaeon Credit's exclusive patient financing solutions.
“Our wide range of patient financing solutions are designed to enhance the patient experience, support practice growth and improve the financial stability of dental practices. Partnering with SourceClub is a win-win because we understand how critical cost and expense management is for a dental practice.” said Tony Seymour, President of Alphaeon Credit.
SourceClub boasts a reputation for its modern approach to dental supply procurement, offering dental practices a streamlined method for ordering supplies from multiple vendors at the lowest price possible. Their focus on supply overhead management ensures that practices can maintain optimal operational efficiency while minimizing costs.
"SourceClub's mission has always been to provide dental offices with the supplies they know and love at the best prices possible, no matter their size. By partnering with Alphaeon Credit we are excited that our dental practice members can now offer their patients financing solutions that only the largest DSOs have been able to offer previously,” said Brad Freeman, SourceClub Founder/CEO.
While SourceClub serves a robust network of dental offices, groups and DSOs, encompassing approximately 500 practices, the partnership's potential impact is vast. Dental practices within this membership can now benefit from SourceClub's exceptional supply pricing and Alphaeon's specialized patient financing options.
Both companies are excited about the future prospects of this collaboration and are committed to delivering unparalleled value to dental practices across the nation.
For dental practices eager to enroll in the Alphaeon Credit program, please reach out to Alphaeon Credit 1-920-306-1794 and connect with a dedicated team of experts who are ready to assist you within 60 seconds. If a dental practice is already enrolled in Alphaeon Credit, please reach out to your Business Development Team member to ensure that you are receiving the best SourceClub rates and learn more about how this program can help drive additional savings.
For more information about this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Barbara King
Alphaeon Credit
barbara.king@alphaeon.com
