Internationally-Recognized Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Jeffrey Roh, M.D. Joins Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii as Partner
ANH founder Thomas Noh, M.D. had a strategic plan to grow the practice by attracting top specialized surgeons to Hawaii like Dr. Roh.
We are thrilled to have Dr. Roh join Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii. Not only does he bring his incredible surgical skills to the practice, but also elevates the level of care available in Hawaii.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S., October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii (“ANH”) is pleased to announce that award-winning, internationally-recognized minimally-invasive orthopedic spine surgeon Jeffrey Roh, M.D. is a new partner at the Honolulu practice as of August 2023. Dr. Roh joins the founder of ANH, neuro-surgeon Thomas Noh, M.D., who opened the practice at Waterfront Plaza in January of this year. Dr. Noh had a strategic plan to grow the practice by attracting top specialized surgeons to Hawaii, and Dr. Roh brings an impressive list of medical, as well as business, credentials to ANH.
— Thomas Noh, M.D.
Dr. Noh and Dr. Roh are also both committed to supporting the local community, and are currently planning events to donate funds, services and items to Hawaii-based non profit organizations and underserved communities.
“We are beyond thrilled to have someone of Dr. Rohʻs caliber join Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii as a partner,” said Dr. Noh. “Not only does he bring his incredible surgical skills to the practice, but also elevates the level of care available in Hawaii. Weʻre also excited about working together to serve both kamaaina (local) patients as well as visitors as we develop and grow our medical tourism market.”
"I am truly honored to join Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii as a partner,” said Dr. Roh. “My goal is to enhance the quality of surgical and non-surgical care in Hawaii and provide patients with the most advanced minimally-invasive spine surgery options. I am also really excited about working with Dr. Noh to serve the local community through our charitable efforts."
Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii
Monday through Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm
500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 1-302, Honolulu, HI 96813
Tel. (808) 909-9115
www.anhawaii.com
ABOUT JEFFREY ROH, MD, MBA, MSc
Dr. Jeffrey Roh is a board-certified, award-winning specialist in minimally invasive spine surgery and has published numerous research publications over the course of his twenty-year career. Dr. Roh most recently served as the Director of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle and Chairman of Swedish Hospital’s Integrated Spine Program. He has been actively involved in key strategic initiatives centered on excellence in clinical care, optimization of patient satisfaction, and value-based healthcare delivery.
As an internationally recognized, sought after speaker on medical innovation, Dr. Roh serves on the advisory boards of the Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, as well as on the Global Advisory Board for the Sales and Marketing Strategy (SAMS) Institute.
He serves as a mentor and advisor for the Jones + Foster Accelerator and UW’s technology transfer office, CoMotion, and as a judge for the annual Dempsey Startup Competition and the Holloman Health Innovation Challenge (HHIC). He has received numerous national Top Doctor awards and volunteers his time on a multitude of medical and institutional healthcare committees.
With his combined medical and business background Dr. Roh is a transformational advocate for greater equity and opportunities for women and minorities and has dedicated himself to the advancement of underserved communities with access to quality healthcare.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington, his Medical Degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, his orthopedic surgery residency at Case Western Reserve University and his complex and minimally invasive spine surgery fellowship at Weill Cornell Medicine’s world-renowned Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC. Dr. Roh is a graduate of the Executive MBA program at the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business and completed a Masters of Science in Technology Management program at Columbia University in NYC.
ABOUT THOMAS NOH, M.D.
Thomas Noh, M.D. is a Neurosurgeon, Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Hawaii John A Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), and Clinical Lecturer at the University of Michigan. He is globally acknowledged for his advancements in minimally invasive image-guided surgical methods and has achieved numerous pioneering procedures in his specialty. His research lab is currently focused on AR/MR surgical solutions for brain and spine surgery, advanced neuro-imaging techniques, laser interstitial thermal therapy, and revolutionary research. In his nearly ten years of practice in complex cranial and spine surgery, Dr. Noh has received great acclaim from numerous well-respected publications and is frequently invited as a guest-lecturer around the country. He has authored and presented over fifty posters, book chapters, grand rounds, publications, and patents. He has also served as a reviewer for multiple journals including Neurosurgery, the Journal of Neurosurgery, the Global Spine Journal, the Journal of Neurological Sciences, Neuro-Oncology, and Frontiers in Oncology. Last year, Dr. Noh was named to Pacific Business News 40 Under 40,, and was recently appointed as a member to the North American Spine Society’s Section on Robotics and Navigation.
Dr. Noh was born and raised on Oahu and attended the University of Washington where he graduated from the honors program in biology, psychology and music. While attending JABSOM, he was awarded a prestigious neurosurgical research fellowship at Duke University. Dr. Noh then completed his neurosurgical residency at Henry Ford Hospital and pursued a fellowship in tumor and image-guided surgery at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is a member of several professional organizations including the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the North American Spine Society, and the Society for Neuro-Oncology.
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications...a powerful little pr company
+1 808-218-5546
email us here