Stratus Surfaces Receives Growth Capital from Stonehenge Partners
Stonehenge Partners invests in Stratus Surfaces, poised for nationwide expansion and acquisitions. Leaders excited about this next growth phase.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehenge Partners is pleased to announce a minority investment in Stratus Surfaces (“Stratus” or the “Company”), an importer and distributor of natural stone, quartz, and porcelain slabs used in high-end residential and commercial projects. Established in 2020, the Company currently serves, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma, and neighboring markets. In partnership with Stonehenge, Stratus is now poised to continue its unprecedented growth by entering new markets across the country. Additionally, Stratus is actively exploring acquisition opportunities.
The company is led by its majority owners, Luke Spiller and Peter Pental, both of whom are industry veterans. “We are looking forward to partnering with Stonehenge as we move into the next phase of our growth. Their support will empower us to flourish without limitations”, commented Mr. Spiller.
“Stratus has built an exceptional business and team. We look forward to our partnership and the substantial value it will bring to both the Company’s customers and employees,” said Pete Davies, Stonehenge’s Managing Partner.
Stonehenge Deal Team
Andrew Bohutinsky, Managing Partner
Pete Davies, Managing Partner
Patrick Shevelson, Vice President
Rachel Remias, Associate
About Stratus Surfaces
Stratus Surfaces is a dynamic force in the industry, specializing in the wholesale distribution of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain slabs. Their mission is to bring innovation and luxury to life in both residential and commercial projects. With a passion for excellence, Stratus serves a diverse clientele, operating from four strategically positioned facilities in Texas, Washington, and Oklahoma. More information is available at: www.StratusSurfaces.com.
About Stonehenge Partners
Stonehenge is an Ohio- based private equity firm that focuses exclusively on investing in leading middle market companies. Founded in 1999, Stonehenge has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and managers who are focused on building winning teams, accelerating growth, and creating shareholder value. Stonehenge provides flexible capital that meets the needs of all stakeholders, including majority equity, minority equity, debt, and combinations thereof. Stonehenge has raised more than $1.4 billion of committed capital and is currently investing out of its sixth institutional fund.
More Information is available at:
www.stonehengepartners.com.
Meg Russell
Stratus Surfaces
Marketing@stratussurfaces.com
