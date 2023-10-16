Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Sindelar To Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Greg Sindelar to the Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2025. The Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee was established by HB 2497 (87R) to promote patriotic education and increase awareness of the Texas values that continue to stimulate boundless prosperity across the state.

Greg Sindelar of Austin is the chief executive officer for the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), a position he has served in since 2021. Previously, he served as the chief operating officer from 2014-2021 and as director of operations from 2007-2014 for TPPF. He is a member of Teneo and the Senior Aggie Leadership Council. Additionally, he is a board member of America First Works and former big brother for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Texas. Sindelar received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University.

