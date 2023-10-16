Robust year for pheasant rearing will lead to great hunting opportunities this season

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Downar Bird Farm in Yoder had a successful year for raising pheasants, rearing more than 18,000 stockable birds. That translates into great hunting opportunities around the Laramie Region this fall.

Pheasant hunting season will kick off with the 50th anniversary of the Springer Special Pheasant Hunt. Pheasants will be released each day at the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) during the special season, which will run from October 12–31. Youth-only hunt days will take place on October 14, 22, and 28, with additional Game and Fish programming for kids taking place at the check station on the 14th.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this special hunt, a few banded birds will be released each day of the season. If you shoot a banded bird, you will receive a prize donated by local businesses, and be entered in a raffle to win one of six grand prizes at the end of the season.

“Reaching 50 years of the Springer Special Pheasant Hunt is an exciting accomplishment,” said Ben Milner, Downar Game Bird Farm Coordinator. “This event has become a region favorite and an opportunity for many local kids to get into pheasant hunting for the first time. We’re happy to be able to continue providing birds to foster those connections to the sport.”

As a reminder, all hunters must check in and out at the Springer Check Station during the special season. Hunters are encouraged to purchase all required licenses and stamps ahead of time to take full advantage of the electronic fast pass for expediting the check-in process. As in previous years, the daily bag limit is three pheasants, and the season limit is nine.

Following the Springer special season, the Springer WHMA will open for the regular pheasant season on November 1, along with many other hunt areas in the region.

During the regular season, the Springer WHMA, Table Mountain WHMA, Glendo State Park, Goshen County Walk-in Areas #24 and #63, and Laramie County Walk-in Area #2 will all be stocked at least twice per week. It is anticipated that there will be enough birds to continue stocking through the middle of December.

Glendo will host youth-only days on November 5, 12, 19, and 26. Glendo-specific regulations, including all necessary permits, are outlined in this flyer. New this year, Glendo permits are not required. In previous years, a Glendo permit was required to hunt on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays. A pheasant special management permit is still required, as is a Glendo State Park use permit for hunting within the park.

For area-specific regulations, please consult the Game and Fish Upland Game Bird regulations. Regulations are available at regional offices, online, or via mobile-friendly download. Hunters can call the Laramie Regional Office with any questions at (307) 745-4046.



- WGFD -