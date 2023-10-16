Saskatchewan’s Wholesale Trade Leads The Nation

CANADA, October 16 - Released on October 16, 2023

Saskatchewan’s wholesale trade is leading the nation according to Statistics Canada. Today’s numbers indicate the province was first in month-to-month growth in Canada for wholesale trade.

“Saskatchewan continues to have the food, fuel and fertilizer our growing world needs,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Wholesale trade is another key component to our thriving economy. This work allows us to continue building and protecting the province’s economic future and make us the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

August 2023 saw an increase of 12.4 per cent (seasonally adjusted) over July 2023 for wholesale trade. August 2023 also saw an increase of 57.0 per cent compared to August 2022 (seasonally adjusted).

Wholesale trade measures the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers.

These numbers show Saskatchewan continuing to build on a record-breaking year. Last week, building permits led the country, and were up 59.0 per cent in August 2023 compared to August 2022. Exports to the United States hit a record $29.3 billion last year. The province's GDP growth was the highest in Canada as well, up 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

