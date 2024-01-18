George A. Evans Reveals a Way to Ditch the Distractions and Tune-In to Truth with His New Book: The Truth Tree

George A. Evans, author and founder of Kingdom Worker Ministries

Being stuck in the endless cycles of materialism and striving takes the joy out of living. This book offers a path to rediscover a life beyond mere existing.

As we seek truth, we share and as we share, we grow. As we grow, we gain knowledge, wisdom, and understanding...today, the invitation is here to ditch the distractions and tune-in to the truth.” — George A. Evans

FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George A. Evans, founder of Kingdom Worker Ministries and author, announces the launch of his new book, The Truth Tree: Finding Truth Amidst the Distractions. This enlightening book serves as a beacon for those who feel that there must be more to living than simply surviving, offering a path to rediscover and reclaim their lives beyond mere existing.

Evans' journey to faith was not straightforward. Raised in a Christian home, he followed his family's faith without truly internalizing it, in the same way that one gets in the water and swims but doesn’t become a fish. When George left home for college he wasn't a fish and he was no longer swimming in that water of his family's faith. What was once normal and comforting and known became a struggle without his family and their faith around him. In the years that followed, George balanced on a fence that marked the boundaries between lightness and darkness. George was aware of God but lacked a true understanding of Him, His love, and His truth. An unforgettable Sunday morning encounter, however, led Evans to a courageous leap of faith, moving away from the darkness and towards the light. Watch George tell about his Sunday morning encounter that changed his life.

The Truth Tree is a product of this journey. It presents an accessible method for others seeking truth, regardless of their spiritual growth or educational level. It aims to help readers deepen their understanding of God and discover the fulfilling life offered through Jesus Christ.

The Truth Tree is more than a Bible Study, more than a book to consume; it is an interactive guide for all to lean into the process of self-growth in truth. It serves as a powerful resource for discovering one's identity, God, and the world as it guides readers towards the fruitful life found in Psalm 1:3.

For those who are struggling with challenges, experiencing emotional turmoil, or dealing with broken relationships, it could be that values, beliefs, and faith need to be aligned with the truths of God. Evans book is the hand reaching out, as a guide, to help deepen roots in the foundation of the Word and God. To learn more about how to begin planting, growing, and nurturing a Truth Tree today just click here. A life lived in truth is waiting.

