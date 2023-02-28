Breaking the Silence: Tarrent-Arthur Henry Seeks to De-Stigmatize Mental Health Challenges in the Black Community

Author Tarrent-Arthur Henry

Tarrent-Arthur Henry is on a mission to change the way we talk about mental health to break down barriers and build healthier black communities.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, mental health distress disproportionately affects black adults in the United States. Black adults are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness, hopelessness, and feeling like everything is an uphill battle. What is worse: mental health distress takes a significant toll on black adults living below the poverty line; they are more than twice as likely to report serious psychological distress than those with more financial security. Despite these staggering statistics, mental health remains one of the most taboo subjects in the black community - especially within the church - and only one in three Black adults who need mental health care receive it.

Tarrent-Arthur Henry, a Christian author, coach, and consultant is seeking to change that. This fall, he will launch the (“Turn Off Your Brain And Listen To God’) national mental health awareness campaign designed to de-stigmatize mental health challenges in the black community and specifically within the black church. "Unfortunately, the church lacks the proper training to deal with mental health issues," says Tarrent-Arthur Henry. "And as a result, many people who struggle with mental health challenges often feel ashamed and alone."

But there is hope. Henry is committed to changing hearts and minds one conversation at a time. He believes that by breaking the silence and providing education on mental health issues, we can begin to break down barriers and build healthier communities - both inside and outside of the church.

Henry’s campaign will focus on creating a more open dialogue within the black church using the H.O.P.E. model:

Helping to raise awareness about mental health in the black community.

Offering support and understanding to those suffering from mental health issues.

Providing education on how to identify and deal with mental health issues.

Encouraging the community to view both prayer and seeking professional help as valid solutions for mental health issues.

Promoting awareness is just the beginning. In Fall 2023, Tarrent-Arthur’s consulting and coaching firm (Reasons-Seasons-Lifetime), will sponsor the 1st annual (“Turn Off Your Brain And Listen To God”) Virtual Summit aimed at helping clergymen to better identify mental illnesses and minister healing. Training and resources are critical because, without understanding and open discussion, mental health will continue to go undiagnosed and untreated in African American communities--especially within churches where the subject is left unspoken, avoided, or swept under the rug.

“Mental health is not talked about in the black church. It is either prayed about or treated as a demon that must be cast out,” says Henry. Henry hopes that by providing an abundance of education and resources in one event, clergymen will become better equipped to handle sensitive pastoral caregiving while also decreasing the stigma associated with seeking help for emotional or psychological struggles.

Henry has been working in ministry for over three decades, and he's seen firsthand the transformational power of prayer combined with mental health treatment. He's also seen how untreated mental illness can lead to addiction, homelessness, and even suicide. That's why he's so passionate about creating a safe haven to talk about mental health issues in the black community.

For Tarrent-Arthur it is all about promoting understanding and compassion. He says, “If we can start talking about mental health openly and without shame, we can begin to create an environment where people can get the help they need.” If you would like to stay abreast of the work Tarrent-Arthur is doing or partner with him in raising mental health awareness, please visit his website at www.authurhenry.com.