FAA, NTSB Leaders to Headline Panel at 2023 NBAA-BACE Day 1 Keynote

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 16, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Katie Thomson and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy will participate in a panel discussion during the Day 1 Keynote session at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

The 2023 edition of the world’s largest business aviation event will take place Oct. 17-19 in Las Vegas, NV. The Day 1 Keynote will begin at 8:30 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“We thank Chair Homendy and Deputy Administrator Thomson for their being with us to discuss what has been a very active year for their respective agencies and in the national airspace system,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We anticipate an informative and compelling discussion about current challenges, future opportunities and shared priorities.”

Among the expected topics for discussion is the debate focused on FAA reauthorization in Congress. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed a landmark reauthorization bill for the agency that contains several NBAA-supported provisions, including a first-ever general aviation title recognizing the sector’s important role in the nation’s economy and transportation system.

That House bill also included many targeted, meaningful improvements to increase the agency’s efficiency and services. The Senate continues to work on its legislation, and the FAA currently operates under a continuing resolution passed Sept. 30.

Safety is another key priority shared by regulators and the industry, and Homendy will discuss the priorities her agency is addressing to ensure America remains the world’s gold standard in aviation safety. In February, NBAA participated alongside Homendy in a Safety Summit convened by then-FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen.

Thomson and Homendy also will share their perspectives on other challenges facing business aviation and the nation’s broader aviation community, including safety, security, sustainability, innovation and workforce development.

For more information about NBAA-BACE, visit nbaa.org/2023.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.