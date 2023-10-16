Franchise Business Review Reveals 2023 Top Franchises for Veterans
2,909 veteran franchise owners across 385 leading franchise brands rated their franchise systems based on 33 benchmark questions.
Many franchises entice veterans to invest through special incentives and discounts, but what really matters is what happens after they buy a franchise.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of franchise companies offer military veterans incentives to sign on with them. The specialized training veterans undergo helps them develop a strong sense of responsibility for executing tasks, managing resources, and leading teams. Their training fosters strong leadership qualities that help them function within a highly structured, team-oriented environment. Former military personnel often possess a work ethic that is highly valued due to their service, training, and lifestyle. Veterans have a strong sense of accountability for their actions. They are accustomed to assuming responsibility for assigned tasks and executing them with self-reliance, requiring minimal supervision. For franchisors seeking seasoned professionals with a robust work ethic, it is wise to consider candidates with military experience.
— Eric Stites, Founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
With so many franchises competing for the attention of potential veteran franchise owners, however, knowing which brands are the best franchises for veterans can be difficult. One of the best ways for veterans to determine if a franchise opportunity is really as good as it appears to be is to ask veteran franchise owners. Franchise Business Review (FBR) takes the guesswork out of this process by providing in-depth ratings and reviews based on survey results from veteran franchise owners. FBR’s franchisee satisfaction data is a great place for potential franchise buyers to conduct their research.
Independent franchisee satisfaction ratings measure the health of franchise systems based exclusively on the feedback of actual franchise owners.
To determine this year’s Top Franchises for Veterans awards list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of survey data from over 2,909 veteran franchise owners representing more than 385 franchise brands.
“Many franchises entice veterans to invest through special incentives and discounts, but what really matters is what happens after they buy a franchise. The franchises featured in our Top Franchises for Veterans list have earned the seal of approval from the veterans who own them," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.
Are veterans predisposed to franchising success?
According to VetFran, military veterans account for only 7% of the population, but 14% of franchise owners are vets. Veteran franchisees are more likely to hire veterans as employees, and 65% of franchisors have indicated that their rate of hiring veterans has increased in recent years.
Veterans are trained to execute systems and follow strict procedures. This makes transitioning to an established franchise that operates on proven systems and procedures a natural evolution. Also, veterans are trained to understand and motivate teams, improve processes, and achieve critical missions, making military experience an ideal foundation for successful leadership and franchise ownership.
Franchise Business Review’s research regarding franchisees with military experience shows they are drawn to a number of franchise models and investment levels. The 60 brands on FBR’s veterans list have Franchisee Satisfaction ratings of 10-30% higher on average than other franchises. The most popular franchise segments for veterans are Home Services (14% vets), Services (11% vets), Automotive (10% vets), Retail (10%), Senior Care (10%), and Food (8%).
View the Top Franchises for Veterans list here: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchises-veterans/
Research on the Top Franchises for 2024 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisee-satisfaction-awards/
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/
