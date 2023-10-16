Antigua & Barbuda’s Junior Minister Shines at Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress
L-R: Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment, Antigua & Barbuda; Maliah Stuart, Junior Minister; Tracey Browne, Senior Education & Training Officer, Ministry of Tourism
Maliah Stuart from Christ the King High School delivers insightful presentation on “Accessible Tourism”PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antigua and Barbuda's representative to the 2023 Regional Tourism Youth Congress is 15-year-old Maliah Stuart, from Christ the King High School in Antigua. The Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress is an integral part of CTO’s annual State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC), involving students between the ages of 14-17 from CTO member countries.
The main aim is to stimulate greater awareness and excitement about tourism among young people across the Caribbean, given the importance of the industry to the regional economies. It is an opportunity for students to explore various facets of the tourism sector and share their ideas and vision with respect to future directions for Caribbean tourism. SOTIC is taking place in the Turks and Caicos Islands from October 9 – 13, 2023.
“I am very proud of our Junior Minister, Ms. Maliah Stuart,” declared the Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment for Antigua & Barbuda. “She acquitted herself exceptionally well against a tough competitive field of students from across the region. These young people are the future of our industry, and based on the excellent presentations I witnessed this morning I am confident that the prospects for our tourism sector are positive and bright.”
Maliah is the winner of Antigua & Barbuda’s National Tourism Youth Congress competition, which qualified her for a place in the regional competition. This morning she competed against students from 13 other Caribbean islands, all vying for the opportunity to become a youth ambassador for their destination and the region for a full year. The youngest of four siblings, Maliah is an accomplished musician, playing the piano, guitar and steel pan, as well as a science buff, as her favorite subjects are chemistry and physics. Maliah chose the topic “Accessible Tourism” for her three-minute presentation to the judges, and fielded a well thought out, one minute response to the mystery topic question: As a Junior Minister of Tourism identify an interesting, unusual or unique person, place, thing or activity/event from your destination that you believe would provide a rare and exceptional visitor experience and share two reasons for your choice.
“The Regional Tourism Youth Congress provides a platform for the young future leaders of the tourism sector to share the innovative ideas on the path to sustainability for Caribbean Tourism,” stated Tracey Browne, Senior Education & Training Officer at the Ministry of Tourism. Full of positive energy, Maliah shared that she enjoyed meeting the other Junior Ministers, and appreciated the new experiences gained through her participation in the Regional Tourism Congress.
ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) are located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. Voted the World Travel Awards Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination, the twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine, and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the Leeward Islands, Antigua, comprises 108 square miles of rich history and spectacular topography, providing various popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard is perhaps the most renowned landmark, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort, a listed UNESCO World Heritage site. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival, the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 17-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com
and follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/antiguabarbuda ;
Facebook: www.facebook.com/antiguabarbuda;
Instagram: www.instagram.com/AntiguaandBarbuda
Maria Blackman
Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
+1 (268) 562 7600
email us here