UON App partners with CDA Slammers FC Youth Soccer Organization

UON in action at an event.

The partnership happens along with UON’s phase two product release of the Where You at feature for IOS.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UON App today announces its partnership with CDA Slammers FC, and the release of UON’s phase two product launch of the “Where You At” feature for IOS.

The UON app is the ultimate solution to keep people connected. UON’s use of augmented reality offers a unique experience that allows users to locate friends and family in real-time and plan meetups with ease. The phase two product launch of the “Where You At” feature for IOs is available for IPhone 11 and up, something founder Luis Contreras is very proud of.

“Although Apple released an IPhone 15 feature that mimics what UON is doing, our design takes it to the next level and is available for all IPhones users from IPhone 11 and up,” says Contreras.


CDA Slammers FC is a non-profit organization that has a national and international reach with over 3,000 members. The organization’s culture fosters personal growth and respect in a team environment and embodies principles of hard work and being the best you can be in all aspects of your life, on and off the field. By partnering with CDA Slammers, UON will be able to keep thousands of young athletes and their families connected.


About UON
The UON app is the ultimate solution for those who love to stay connected with their friends, family, and loved ones. With the help of augmented reality, UON offers a unique experience that allows you to locate your friends in real-time and plan meetups with ease. You can also use the app to save memories of specific locations and use AR to revisit them whenever you want.

