2023 Fall Advisory Board Meetings Announced
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host public meetings this fall at eight locations across the state.
The first four meetings will be held within the next two weeks. The remaining four are scheduled in late November, including district 7 in Bismarck which will be streamed live on the Game and Fish website.
These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel.
For the statewide livestream, questions can be submitted via chat during the meeting.
District 6 – Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells counties
Date: October 23 – 7 p.m.
Location: Library, 87 Eighth Ave. N., Carrington
Host: Carrington Chamber and Economic Development Corp., and Central Dakota Sportsman Club
Contact: Laurie Dietz, 701-307-0424
Advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley
District 1 – Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties
Date: October 25 – 7 p.m.
Location: McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club, 2306 121X Ave NW, Watford City
Host: TBD
Contact: Beau Wisness, 701-421-8814
Advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene
District 2 – Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties
Date: October 30 – 7 p.m.
Location: Dakota College of Bottineau – Thatcher Hall Alumni Room, 105 Simrall Blvd., Bottineau
Host: Bottineau County Wildlife Club
Contact: Rick Gustafson, 701-263-5101
Advisory board member: Travis Leier, Velva
District 5 – Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill counties
Date: November 2 – 7 p.m.
Location: Fire Hall, 13683 54th St. SE, Enderlin
Host: Enderlin-Sheldon Wildlife Club
Contact: Clint Lindemann, 701-730-0334
Advisory board member: Doug Madsen, Harwood
District 8 – Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark counties
Date: November 20 – 7 p.m.
Location: Dickinson Eagles Club, 31 1st Ave E, Dickinson
Host: Mule Deer Foundation
Contact: Marshall Johnson, 701-989-4488
Advisory board member: Rob Brooks, Rhame
District 7 – Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties
Date: November 21 – 7 p.m.
Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck
Host: Friends of Lake Sakakawea
Contact: Jody Sommer, 701-527-2295
Advisory board member: Jody Sommer, Mandan
District 3 – Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner counties
Date: November 27 – 7 p.m.
Location: Fire Hall, 216 Second Ave. N., Esmond
Host: Esmond Fire Department
Contact: Jeff Hagen, 701-351-2237
Advisory board member: Edward Dosch, Devils Lake
District 4 – Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties
Date: November 28 – 7 p.m.
Location: American Legion, 208 Main St. N., Fordville
Host: Dakota Prairie Wildlife Club
Contact: Lynn Baier, 701-331-1074
Advisory board member: Karissa Daws, Michigan