2023 Fall Advisory Board Meetings Announced

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host public meetings this fall at eight locations across the state.

The first four meetings will be held within the next two weeks. The remaining four are scheduled in late November, including district 7 in Bismarck which will be streamed live on the Game and Fish website.

These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel.

For the statewide livestream, questions can be submitted via chat during the meeting.

District 6 – Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells counties

Date: October 23 – 7 p.m.

Location: Library, 87 Eighth Ave. N., Carrington

Host: Carrington Chamber and Economic Development Corp., and Central Dakota Sportsman Club

Contact: Laurie Dietz, 701-307-0424

Advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley

District 1 – Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties

Date: October 25 – 7 p.m.

Location: McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club, 2306 121X Ave NW, Watford City

Host: TBD

Contact: Beau Wisness, 701-421-8814

Advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene

District 2 – Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties

Date: October 30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Dakota College of Bottineau – Thatcher Hall Alumni Room, 105 Simrall Blvd., Bottineau

Host: Bottineau County Wildlife Club

Contact: Rick Gustafson, 701-263-5101

Advisory board member: Travis Leier, Velva

District 5 – Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill counties

Date: November 2 – 7 p.m.

Location: Fire Hall, 13683 54th St. SE, Enderlin

Host: Enderlin-Sheldon Wildlife Club

Contact: Clint Lindemann, 701-730-0334

Advisory board member: Doug Madsen, Harwood

District 8 – Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark counties

Date: November 20 – 7 p.m.

Location: Dickinson Eagles Club, 31 1st Ave E, Dickinson

Host: Mule Deer Foundation

Contact: Marshall Johnson, 701-989-4488

Advisory board member: Rob Brooks, Rhame

District 7 – Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties

Date: November 21 – 7 p.m.

Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck

Host: Friends of Lake Sakakawea

Contact: Jody Sommer, 701-527-2295

Advisory board member: Jody Sommer, Mandan

District 3 – Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner counties

Date: November 27 – 7 p.m.

Location: Fire Hall, 216 Second Ave. N., Esmond

Host: Esmond Fire Department

Contact: Jeff Hagen, 701-351-2237

Advisory board member: Edward Dosch, Devils Lake

District 4 – Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties

Date: November 28 – 7 p.m.

Location: American Legion, 208 Main St. N., Fordville

Host: Dakota Prairie Wildlife Club

Contact: Lynn Baier, 701-331-1074

Advisory board member: Karissa Daws, Michigan