Jobs for Africa and beyond: The role of structural transformation and economic policies in the 21st century

The world is facing a host of challenges causing sluggish employment growth in some societies. The COVID pandemic hasn’t helped, weakening, and even in some cases reversing hard won gains in employment, with devastating economic impact. One key problem is what a recent ILO report sees as a lack of what it calls “structural transformation”. In this podcast, Bernd Mueller, Manager of the Employment Programme at the International Training Centre of the ILO in Turin, Italy, and co-author of the ILO’s latest global employment policy review explains how structural transformation can help overcome these challenges, through a new policy framework aimed at creating jobs and advancing the quest for social justice.

Guest

Bernd Mueller
Manager of the Employment Programme at the International Training Centre of the ILO in Turin, Italy, and co-author of the Global Employment Policy Review second edition

