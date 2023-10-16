The STRENGTHEN2 project is reinforcing local technical capacities and the institutionalization of Employment Impact Assessments in Cameroon

STRENGTHEN2 organized a four-day training in Cameroon from 11 to 14 September to strengthen the technical capacities and the institutionalization of Employment Impact Assessments among national actors. A one-day general training was conducted to introduce the participants to employment indicators and measurements, followed-up by a three-day advanced training on Input-Output Table, Supply-Use Table, Social Accounting Matrix, and Economic Modelling.

A total of 32 participants took part in the training, with representatives of government ministries, including the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Land Planning, the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, and the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Development participated in the training, alongside participants from Cameroon-based universities, and employers’ and workers’ organizations. The participants revealed the current untapped potential for employment impact assessment strategies towards the integration of more and better jobs creation into their project, program and policy.



Before the training, only 15 per cent of the participants reported to have a good understanding of the Input-Output model, which was increased to 77 per cent thanks to STRENGHTEN2’s intervention. The upcoming evaluation of the National Participatory Development Program will be one of the first steps towards the institutionalization of Employment Impact Assessments in Cameroon.