WindCalculations.com Partners with HVAC Specialist on Alexan Crafts Development to Enhance Climate Resilience

WindCalculations.com teams with HVAC expert for wind-resilient Alexan Crafts in Miami.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WindCalculations.com, a specialized segment of Oasis Engineering, proudly announces its role as the wind engineering consultant in collaboration with an HVAC specialist for Alexan Crafts, a groundbreaking mixed-use development in Coral Gables, Miami.

Specialized Wind Engineering for HVAC Installation

The Alexan Crafts development, situated in a high-velocity hurricane zone (HVHZ) within Miami-Dade County, presents unique engineering challenges. The area's susceptibility to extreme wind events necessitates exceptional rigor in all engineering practices to comply with the stringent Miami-Dade HVHZ and Florida Building Code (FBC) regulations.

As a specialized wind engineering consultant for this project’s rooftop equipment, WindCalculations.com plays a crucial role in ensuring that the mechanical ventilation systems slated for rooftop installation are not just stable but also capable of withstanding the area's extreme wind conditions. All wind load calculations and certified documents are meticulously prepared in line with both Miami-Dade HVHZ requirements and FBC standards, representing the apex of wind-resilient design codes.

"Given Miami-Dade's HVHZ designation, the engineering requirements are amongst the most stringent in the nation. Our focus in this collaboration is to bring state-of-the-art wind engineering solutions that meet and exceed these tough local standards," said Enrique Lairet, PE, CEO of Oasis Engineering.

This specialized engagement in the Alexan Crafts development highlights WindCalculations.com's mastery in navigating the complex wind engineering landscape of Miami-Dade's HVHZ, thereby providing a focused and essential layer of resilience to the structure.

Client-Centric Approach

Upon a request from the HVAC specialist involved in the project, WindCalculations.com is facilitating a focused engineering scope to ensure the rooftop equipment will be structurally sound against wind loads. "While the building engineer ensures the overall structure's integrity, we focus on the wind engineering aspects, making sure the HVAC installations meet the highest standards," Lairet added.

About Alexan Crafts

Alexan Crafts is a 7-story mixed-use development located in Coral Gables. Designed by Corwil Architects and developed by Trammel Crow Residential, the project features 263 residential units, 22 live-work units, and numerous amenities. WindCalculations.com's specialized service contributes to the building's sustainable and resilient design.

About WindCalculations.com

Operated under Oasis Engineering, WindCalculations.com specializes in providing wind load calculation services that adhere to stringent building codes, offering solutions that respond to the increasing challenges posed by climate change.

For more information about WindCalculations.com and its full range of services, please visit www.windcalculations.com.