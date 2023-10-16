Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Kick Off DC Startup Week

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 16 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, local entrepreneurs, and business leaders will kick off DC Startup Week. During the event, Mayor Bowser will announce the second round of Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund awardees. In addition to local business leaders and entrepreneurs, the Mayor will be joined by members of her Administration, including the recently appointed Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure Keith Anderson, and Assistant City Administrator, and Acting Chief Technology Officer Dr. Christopher Rodriguez.

DC Startup Week is a week-long gathering that will bring together a diverse community of entrepreneurs, investors, seasoned professionals, and mentors to celebrate and nurture the local startup ecosystem. It will offer attendees workshops, panel discussions, and presentations led by industry experts.

WHEN:
Monday, October 16
Event starts at 9:30 am 
Mayor Bowser delivers remarks at 11 am 

WHO: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large
Rachel Koretsky, Co-Chair of DC Startup Week and Founder of Upace
Seth Goldman, Executive Chair of Beyond Meat
Marium Nusrat, CEO and Co-Founder of Breshna.io
Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Cava
Rosemary Suggs Evans, Interim Director, DSLBD
Sybongile Cook, Director of Business Development & Strategy, DMPED

WHERE: 
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Metro Center Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: 8th & H Street NW*

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event.

