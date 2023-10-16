Bright Minds, Bright Futures! Celebrating Education Week

CANADA, October 16 - Released on October 16, 2023

Join the Government of Saskatchewan during the week of October 15 to 21, as we recognize student success and the hard work and dedication of education professionals across the province for Education Week.

This year's theme is Bright Minds, Bright Futures.

"I would like to thank the many outstanding teachers and education staff for providing our students with the best educational experiences possible," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are grateful for your passion for teaching and for providing our students with quality education which will light the path for each of our students to achieve their full potential. By providing our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to a strong society, you are creating the bright minds who will lead Saskatchewan into the future."

During Education Week, various activities will be held in schools and school divisions across the province to showcase student success stories and honour the dedication of teachers, staff and volunteers who inspire and support students.

Education Week is also being celebrated alongside Library Week, which recognizes the role libraries play in strengthening communities, creating informed citizens, advancing literacy skills and encouraging lifelong learning. We are also proud to proclaim October 17, 2023, as school bus driver appreciation day so that we can also celebrate and acknowledge the 1,200 school bus drivers who ensure over 70,000 Saskatchewan students get to and from school safely each day.

We encourage citizens to take some time during this special week to recognize the impact education, education staff and libraries have on our students and communities. Share your celebration events and photos on social media using #EdWeekSK.

