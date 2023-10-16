MALAYSIAN MUSIC OUTLIER LYIA META TRIUMPHS AS INTERNATIONAL SINGER OF TRADITIONAL POP and JAZZ

Global Music Award winner Lyia Meta Enchanting music from Lyia Meta

The Kuala Lumpur based singer earns top honors including Best Album at the Global Music and Lit Talent Awards, and Best Song at the Cannes World Film Festival.

Lyia has captured lightning in a bottle with her talents and she is not an artist you should be sleeping on” — Lost in the Manor (UK)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyia Meta hails from Malaysia where her sultry contralto voice, rare for a female singer - has been met with some measure of skepticism. Yet, in other parts of the world she's impressed audiences with both her unusual tone and her way with a song, earning her Best Song and Best Album honors for her latest offering ALWAYS YOU. Listen to ALWAYS YOU here: (LINK)Lyia Meta's ALWAYS YOU is an eight song collection written by Los Angeles based writer Denise Dimin and co-produced by Nashville's Bob McGilpin and Meta in a lush Traditional Pop style. The ballad leaning collection perfectly showcases Meta's rich vocals and intuitive interpretation of mature lyrics. After making a name for herself singing rock music in India and being recognized for her work by Rolling Stone there, she leaned into jazz styling on 2021's EP 15013. Denise Dimin explains "After the success with the tunes on the 15013, I knew she had to sing more of my songs! I presented her with "Always You" a song written just for her...and the rest they say is history.""This collaboration was born amid the pandemic, a time of uncertainty that paradoxically led to a creative awakening. “ALWAYS YOU” became an exploration of the rich tapestry of Jazz-Pop, with a tinge of blues, a harmonious fusion that reflected the depth of our creative synergy. Denise Dimin’s songs found a resonant voice within me, and in turn, I found a haven within the album; a realization that I had finally come home."- Lyia MetaGlobal recognition of Lyia Meta's vocal gifts has been building for a few years beginning with her 2016 debut "This is Lyia" earning Top 5 Best New Artist in Malaysia's equivalent of the GRAMMY- The Anugerah Insdustri Awards. Meta's star has continued to rise earning recognition in the Global Music Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards in various genres including Jazz, Pop, Blues and Country."She has collaborated with well-known producers and songwriters - the latter must relish being given such a wonderful voice to write for."- Sammy Stein,Women of Jazz / International Editor Jazz Journalist Association2023 marks a breakthrough for the multi-hyphenate creator who's artistry also extends to painting and digital art. Some of the honors earned by the ALWAYS YOU collection and it's eponymous title song "Always You" include;LIT TALENT AWARDSBest AlbumBest PerformanceBest Female VocalistBest Female PerformanceBest Jazz MusicBest Ballads MusicCANNES WORLD FILM FESTIVALBest Song - "Always You"Best Singer of the FutureGLOBAL MUSIC AWARDSBest Female Vocalist - SilverBest Album - ALWAYS YOU - SilverFollow Lyia MetaIG - @lyiametaFB - @lyia.meta

