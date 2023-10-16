NBAA TV: 2023 NBAA-BACE Is Getting Ready for Takeoff

Oct. 16. 2023

The 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is getting ready for takeoff with a flight plan focusing on innovation, sustainability and growing the industry workforce. Highlights of this exciting show include live demonstration flights by Volocopter’s advanced air mobility electric aircraft and a first-of-its-kind NBAA Career Fair featuring 16 companies recruiting job candidates for opportunities in business aviation.

Find out which events you won’t want to miss by reviewing the NBAA-BACE Program Schedule, so you can plan your visit and see it all.