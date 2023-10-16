NBAA TV: Building NBAA-BACE Exhibits, Inside and Out

Submit Release
Oct. 16, 2023

Final preparations are coming together for 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) – from the show floor at Las Vegas Convention Center to the ramp at Henderson Executive Airport. On the floor, construction is nearing completion on hundreds of exciting and innovative exhibits. Exhibitors are committing to a sustainability pledge to reduce their carbon footprint and to cut waste. At the airport, a state-of-the-art aircraft display hosts the industry’s most advanced business aircraft, including more flying with environmentally friendly sustainable aviation fuel than ever before.

