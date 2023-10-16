ZENDEV Strategy Proudly Announces the Availability of Captain No Eyes and the 'The Protector of the Innocent' on Amazon
ZENDEV Strategy is thrilled to share the exciting news that Captain No Eye’s highly anticipated book, 'The Protector of the Innocent', is available on Amazon.
The brilliance of 'The Protector of the Innocent' embodies our shared vision of developing a culture that inspires children to be brave, strong, and kind, no matter what life throws their way.”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZENDEV Strategy Proudly Announces the Availability of Captain No Eyes and the 'The Protector of the Innocent' on Amazon
— Dan Konzen
Today, ZENDEV Strategy (ZDS), a leading strategic advisement firm, is thrilled to share the exciting news that the highly anticipated book, Captain No Eyes and ‘The Protector of the Innocent’, is now available for purchase on Amazon.
Having collaborated closely with No Eyes Publishing and the development of their children’s book series Captain No Eyes for over a year, ZDS has been instrumental in providing strategic advisement and guiding the project to fruition. Their partnership stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and shared vision of both entities.
Dan Konzen, CEO and Chief Strategist of ZDS expressed, "Our journey with No Eyes Publishing and Captain No Eyes has been nothing short of remarkable. The brilliance of 'The Protector of the Innocent' embodies our shared vision and relentless dedication to developing a culture that inspires children to be brave strong and kind, no matter what life throws their way. We're ecstatic to see it available to readers worldwide."
The esteemed author behind 'The Protector of the Innocent', Clint Richardson, shared his thoughts: "This book has been a labor of love and comes from my personal experiences with raising my own children and I couldn't have asked for a better strategic partner than ZDS. Their insights and guidance have been invaluable."
Scott Taylor, the talented illustrator who brought the pages of the book to life, added, "Working alongside Clint and having ZDS's expertise in our corner has made this journey unforgettable. I'm eager for readers to dive into our vibrant world."
In addition to this monumental release, fans and readers can look forward to meeting the creative minds behind the book as Clint Richardson and Scott Taylor attend various book fairs and host book signing events throughout Arizona. Dates and locations will be announced shortly on their website and social media channels.
Don’t miss out on this spellbinding tale. Secure your copy of 'The Protector of the Innocent' on Amazon today and immerse yourself in a world of heroism and adventure.
About No Eyes Publishing:
CaptainNo Eyes leads the narrative in a collection of children's tales published by No Eyes Publishing. Through riveting adventures aboard the Protector of the Innocent, these stories impart valuable life lessons to young readers, emphasizing the tenets of being "Fearless, Strong, and Kind." In every installment, Captain No Eyes honors a crew member who exemplifies a core value, bestowing upon them a golden challenge coin, which stands as a perpetual symbol of resilience and the power of navigating life's storms with integrity.
For more information please contact:
Clint Richardson
No Eyes Publishing
+1 940-283-9493
clint@captainnoeyes.com