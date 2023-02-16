No Eyes PUBLISHING Announces New Children’s Book Series that Teaches Kids to be Fearless, Strong, and Kind
Captain No Eyes and The Protector of the Innocent is about a hero in a series of children’s books that teaches kids how to survive life’s rough challenges.MESA, ARIZONA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new children’s book series has been released, introducing the world to “Captain No Eyes and The Protector of the Innocent.” This series follows the adventures of a hero who teaches kids how to survive life’s challenges through bravery, strength, and kindness.
The book is written for children aged 5 to 9 and is designed to help young readers develop important life skills. However, this book is also a fantastic read for young adults and parents alike. Through the captivating story, the reader will learn the value of teamwork, perseverance, and courage.
Captain No Eyes and his crew are Fearless, Strong, and Kind and these qualities are the foundation of the series. The hero of the book, Captain No Eyes, serves as a role model, inspiring children to be brave, strong, and kind, no matter what life throws their way.
The series is written by an experienced children’s author who has a passion for helping children develop the skills they need to succeed in life. The author is thrilled to share this series with children around the world and is confident that kids will love the exciting adventures of Captain No Eyes and his crew.
The first book in the series is available now, and more books in the series will be released in the coming months. Parents and educators are encouraged to pick up a copy of "Captain No Eyes and The Protector of the Innocent" today and start helping kids develop the skills they need to succeed in life.
Clint Richardson
No Eyes PUBLISHING
+1 940-283-9493
clint@captainnoeyes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram