No Eyes PUBLISHING Announces New Children’s Book Series that Teaches Kids to be Fearless, Strong, and Kind

No Eyes Publishing Logo

No Eyes Publishing Logo

Captain No Eyes Book Cover

Captain No Eyes Book Cover

Captain No Eyes and The Protector of the Innocent is about a hero in a series of children’s books that teaches kids how to survive life’s rough challenges.

MESA, ARIZONA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new children’s book series has been released, introducing the world to “Captain No Eyes and The Protector of the Innocent.” This series follows the adventures of a hero who teaches kids how to survive life’s challenges through bravery, strength, and kindness.

The book is written for children aged 5 to 9 and is designed to help young readers develop important life skills. However, this book is also a fantastic read for young adults and parents alike. Through the captivating story, the reader will learn the value of teamwork, perseverance, and courage.

Captain No Eyes and his crew are Fearless, Strong, and Kind and these qualities are the foundation of the series. The hero of the book, Captain No Eyes, serves as a role model, inspiring children to be brave, strong, and kind, no matter what life throws their way.

The series is written by an experienced children’s author who has a passion for helping children develop the skills they need to succeed in life. The author is thrilled to share this series with children around the world and is confident that kids will love the exciting adventures of Captain No Eyes and his crew.

The first book in the series is available now, and more books in the series will be released in the coming months. Parents and educators are encouraged to pick up a copy of "Captain No Eyes and The Protector of the Innocent" today and start helping kids develop the skills they need to succeed in life.

Clint Richardson
No Eyes PUBLISHING
+1 940-283-9493
clint@captainnoeyes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

No Eyes PUBLISHING Announces New Children’s Book Series that Teaches Kids to be Fearless, Strong, and Kind

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Clint Richardson
No Eyes PUBLISHING
+1 940-283-9493 clint@captainnoeyes.com
Company/Organization
ZENDEV Strategy
10139 E Pantera Ave
Mesa, Arizona, 85212
United States
+1 866-936-8293
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ZENDEV’s mission is to "Improve People and Their Businesses." We do this through strategic consulting and complementing your staff with fractional executives and experienced staff members to help your company identify and successfully implement growth and change strategies from your aha moment all the way through to your exit strategy. Our board development and advising, executive leadership, system, and marketing automation, and skilled IT and administrative support keeps you focused on where you are needed most. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you.

ZENDEV

More From This Author
No Eyes PUBLISHING Announces New Children’s Book Series that Teaches Kids to be Fearless, Strong, and Kind
ZenDev Receives 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor
ZenDev Announces Its’ CEO Earns Masters Professional Director
View All Stories From This Author