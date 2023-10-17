Non-human avatar 'Ariana' on SR stage

Jochen Siepmann Makes History at Success Resources Event with A.I. Avatars On Their Stage For First Time Ever A Non-Human Being Spoke On Their Stage

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of global conferences witnessed a monumental shift as Jochen Siepmann a.k.a. "The Awesome Improver", representing AI Smart Solutions LLP, took center stage at an event co-organized by the renowned Success Resources and Next Level. This wasn't just any demonstration; it was a moment that would redefine the boundaries of human and artificial intelligence interaction.

Success Resources, with its legacy of over 27 years, stands as the world's largest education seminar company, hosting and producing over 500 entrepreneurial events annually across 37 countries. Their commitment to innovation and excellence has always been evident, but this event set a new benchmark. Partnering with Next Level, they brought together a diverse audience from numerous countries, all eager to witness the future of presentations.

Jochen Siepmann, a visionary in the realm of AI, didn't just deliver a speech. He showcased the future. For the first time in the history of Success Resources events, a non-human being, i.e. an avatar, addressed the global audience. Siepmann introduced two avatars: a digital clone of himself and an interactive avatar named 'Ariana'. This wasn't just a technological marvel; it was a statement about the future of human-AI collaboration.

The significance of Siepmann's presentation transcends the event itself. As the job market undergoes a seismic transformation, his message resonates more than ever: "If your business is not using Artificial Intelligence, it is going to die. If you are an employee and not using AI, you are going to get fired soon." This isn't a mere prediction; it's a clarion call for businesses and individuals to embrace AI or risk obsolescence.

The event, broadcasted globally via Zoom, wasn't just about showcasing technology; it was about setting a vision for the future. A future where AI isn't just a tool but a collaborator, a partner in shaping new narratives.

For those eager to delve deeper into this revolutionary approach to presentations and the vast potential of AI, Jochen Siepmann is the beacon. His expertise and vision, combined with the technological prowess of AI Smart Solutions LLP, promise a future where AI isn't just integrated but is intrinsic to our daily lives.

For more insights, interviews, or a deeper understanding of this groundbreaking moment, please reach out to Jochen Siepmann directly at info@ai-smart.solutions or via his website https://ai-smart.solutions .