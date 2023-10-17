Submit Release
Dizu Introduces Its No-Code Application Agency Services Now Including AI

Dizu can now help clients create applications that can perform tasks such as natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision.

AI is a powerful technology that can help businesses improve their efficiency and productivity. Our no-code approach to AI will make it accessible to a wider range of businesses.”
— Juan Mende
CORDOBA, CORDOBA, ARGENTINA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dizu, a no-code application programming agency, today announced that it is now including AI technologies in its services. This means that Dizu can now help clients create applications that can perform tasks such as natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision.

“We are excited to offer our clients the ability to add AI capabilities to their applications,” said Juan Mende, CEO of Dizu. “AI is a powerful technology that can help businesses to improve their efficiency, productivity, and customer service. We believe that our no-code approach to AI will make it accessible to a wider range of businesses, regardless of their technical expertise.”

Dizu’s team of experts can help clients to identify the right AI technologies for their needs and to integrate them into their applications. Dizu also provides support and maintenance services to ensure that clients’ applications continue to run smoothly and stay updated with the latest AI technologies.

The benefits of working with Dizu on AI projects include:

-Access to a team of experts in AI and no-code development
-A fast and efficient development process
-A high-quality and secure solution
-Support and maintenance services

If you are interested in learning more about how Dizu can help you to create AI-powered applications, please visit the Dizu website or contact Dizu today. Some examples of no-code applications can be seen here.

About Dizu

Dizu is a low-code and no-code application programming agency that helps businesses to transform their ideas into applications in record time. Dizu’s team of experts can design, build, and launch applications for any device, operating system, or industry. Dizu also provides support and maintenance services to ensure that clients’ applications continue to run smoothly and stay updated.

JUAN MENDE
Dizu.online
+54 9 351 657-8777
email us here
Expense control app for builders and contractors [in Spanish]

