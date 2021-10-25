A single place for your crypto-related content
Cryptopress.site has increased its overall number of subscribers and social media followers in the last ten months.
This is why Cryptopress.site is the single place for your crypto and blockchain-related content.”CORDOBA, CóRDOBA, ARGENTINA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordoba, AR – 25 Oct 2021 – Cryptopress.site, the press release distribution platform for crypto and blockchain-related companies, is proud to announce its continued growth in 2021. In the first ten months of the year, Cryptopress.site has increased its overall number of subscribers and social media followers. This increase in demand for content was driven in part by a surge in interest from international PR agencies and other marketing firms looking for reliable media sources and content distributors in the field.
— Juan Mende
Some highlights of the Cryptopress team are:
• Team members with 7 years of experience in the blockchain and crypto space.
• Specializing in distributing press releases in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.
• Delivering news and updates to over 29,000+ subscribers and over 300,000 unique visitors in a month through its network of partners.
The website maintains a distinctive design that seeks to capture the attention of readers, as well as social media profiles and newsletters.The website is designed to attract the attention of the reader and has a distinctive design that seeks to capture the attention of visitors. This is achieved by placing large images and headlines that attract the viewer's attention. The website uses a wide range of colors that help to generate impact and improve visibility, such as blue and white.
Analysts with many years of experience in the crypto environment review and are a permanent advisory body investigating the content to be published to ensure high standards of quality in the information.
In addition, through its network of partners, you can access to distribute content to a large audience in the crypto space.
Cryptocurrency is a very exciting and revolutionary development, but, like most new things, it is both complicated and poorly understood. “The crypto space has lots of early adopters, eager to explore and experiment, but less experience when it comes to understanding. We think there is an opportunity to build trust in this space”, said Juan Mende, founder of the project.
This is why Cryptopress.site is the single place to publish your crypto and blockchain-related press releases and other content.
Recently, Cryptopress has added social profiles on Instagram and Pinterest, in order to bring news and articles from the crypto space to those social networks. You can find those profiles here: Instagram and here: Pinterest.
About Cryptopress
Cryptopress's mission is to build a website that is more attractive and intuitive than what the public is used to today, generating a better experience for readers and users. Cryptopress is a technology-focused medium with a passion for the future of new technologies and all topics related to crypto and blockchain.
Juan Mende
Marketing Manager
Telegram: @m_mende
JUAN MENDE
Cryptopress.site
ads@cryptopress.site