STX Next partners with Squirro to strengthen AI capabilities

The partnership will enhance STX Next’s AI and data engineering offering in the DACH region and the rest of the world.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STX Next, a prominent IT services and consulting company, has announced a new partnership with Squirro, the generative AI-powered enterprise search and insights cloud provider.

The partnership underpins STX Next’s sector-specific focus on AI and data engineering in the DACH region, and the company’s ambitions to grow its expertise in this area further on a global scale. The region has been one of particular focus for STX Next in 2023: in June this year it announced the appointment of Markus Tautz as its Managing Director for DACH.

Squirro is the generative AI-enabled semantic enterprise search and insight cloud for searching, analyzing, and interpreting unstructured data.

With that, Squirro empowers organizations to transform enterprise data into AI-driven insights and tailored recommendations. Squirro has more than ten years’ experience marrying AI, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, and symbolic AI - like Knowledge Graphs, known together as Composite AI.

Squirro has been recognized as a “Visionary” in the 2021 and 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines and a “Strong Performer” in the 2021 Forrester Wave Cognitive Search & Knowledge Discovery.

A testament to the cooperation between STX Next and Squirro is that they have already begun offering their services to the world-renowned independent private foundation, the Bertelsmann Foundation. This example vividly illustrates the unique synergy achieved through their collaboration. Both companies are leading the charge in driving digital transformation for many well-known multinational corporations, extending their expertise across various industries.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Dorian Selz, Co-Founder and CEO at Squirro said: "Our partnership with STX Next is a game-changer in today's data-driven business world. In this competitive landscape, data is the key to success, and that's why we've teamed up with STX Next. Together, we're bringing cutting-edge AI technologies to empower businesses with tailored solutions and top-notch services. We focus on data analytics and insights, to increase efficiency and save operational costs. We're committed to delivering tangible value from data, bridging the gap between data and practical insights to drive business growth and innovation."

Ronald Binkofski, CEO of STX Next said: "We are thrilled to announce our official partnership with Squirro, a visionary leader in their field. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for STX Next as we continue our growth throughout the DACH region, Europe and globally, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an innovative company.

“Together, we envision a future where our combined expertise will help customers break new ground in terms of how they manage and utilize their data. We want to help transform not just the businesses we work with, but the industries in which they operate, and believe this partnership will help us achieve this."

-ENDS-

About STX Next

STX Next is a global IT consulting and AI company committed to providing exceptional digital services to a wide range of market segments like FinTech, MedTech, AdTech, and others. Over 500 agile professionals deliver tailor-made solutions using Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cloud.

https://www.stxnext.com/

About Squirro

Squirro is the generative AI-enabled semantic enterprise search and insight cloud company for searching, analysing, and interpreting unstructured data. With that, Squirro empowers organisations to transform enterprise data into AI-driven insights and tailored recommendations. Squirro has more than ten years of a track record for marrying AI, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, and symbolic AI - like Knowledge Graphs, known together as Composite AI.

Squirro has been recognised as a “Visionary” in the 2021 and 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines and “Strong Performer” in the 2021 Forrester Wave Cognitive Search & Knowledge Discovery.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Its customers include the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Henkel, and Indicia Worldwide.

Further information can be found at https://squirro.com or contact@squirro.com.