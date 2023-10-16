Search for Missing Hunter in Milton

CONTACT:

October 16, 2023

Milton, NH – On October 14, 2023, at 10:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a missing hunter in Milton. Dale Sanborn, 83, from Lebanon, Maine, was reported missing by family members. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with Milton Fire/EMS and Milton Police.

Sanborn was located at 1:30 a.m. on October 15 by searches in the area. He was a short distance from his truck on Branch Hill Road in Milton. Sanborn had no injuries and was fatigued and cold. He stated that he had begun hunting around 4:00 p.m. and after it started to get dark, he climbed down his tree stand and started walking back to his parked vehicle. He decided to take a shortcut through the woods and became disoriented. Sanborn was unable to locate the road or his truck and when he saw lights, he called out and was located by searchers.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit http://www.hikesafe.com.