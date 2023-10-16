ATV Rollover with Injury in Henniker

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau – (603) 271-3361

CO Jonathan DeLisle – (603) 352-9669

October 16, 2023

Henniker, NH – On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer responded to an OHRV crash on Trail 16 (Mount Hunger at Morse Road) in Henniker. Martin Boermeester, 61, of Windham, NH, was operating his ATV up a steep rocky section of the trail when the ATV lost contact with the ground causing the ATV to roll over.

Boermeester fell off the ATV and suffered injury to his back. There was also added concern for him as he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Boermeester’s riding companion was able to call 911 for help, which triggered a response by a NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer. Both Henniker Police Department and Henniker Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Boermeester from the crash site on the trail to a waiting ambulance on Morse Road, where he was then transported to Concord Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The NH Fish and Game Department would like to thank the Henniker Police Department and Henniker Fire Department for their quick response and assistance with the crash.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to always operate an OHRV within your limits, wear proper head and eye protection, and never ride alone. Please visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/highway-recreational-vehicles-ohrv-and-snowmobiles for more information on riding OHRVs in New Hampshire.