ScribeAmerica to Exhibit at the 2023 MGMA Medical Practice Excellent Leaders Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeAmerica is pleased to announce its participation in the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) 2023 Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference, taking place in Nashville, TN from October 22nd - 25th. The conference gathers the top minds in ambulatory care and medicine to network and discuss the best ways to advance the industry. ScribeAmerica will be exhibiting its array of scribe solutions at booth #407.“We look forward to attending MGMA every year,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica. “This year's theme, ‘Thinking Forward,’ is especially relevant as we share our innovative scribe solutions with our current and future partners.”ScribeAmerica delivers scribe solutions for every specialty and setting. Their highly qualified scribes are available in-person ( https://www.scribeamerica.com/solutions-medical-scribes/ ), virtually ( https://www.scribeamerica.com/telescribes/ ), and with Speke Ambient AI ( https://www.scribeamerica.com/speke/ ). Providers, physicians, and organizations can leverage these solutions to reduce burnout, improve documentation quality, repair work-life balance, increase efficiency, and bolster patient interactions. ScribeAmerica has several customizable solutions designed to transform the care experience.For more information on how ScribeAmerica can help improve your practice, visit www.scribeamerica.com Get to know ScribeAmerica at www.scribeamerica.com or by following them on:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ScribeAmerica Twitter - https://twitter.com/ScribeAmerica Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/scribeamerica/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/scribeamerica/ About ScribeAmericaScribeAmerica is the leading scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and Ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than 3,500 clients in 50 states, ScribeAmerica serves emergency departments, health systems, outpatient, veterinary clinics, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help its partners focus on what matters most.About MGMAFounded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation’s largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members’ behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook