Petrosil AMEA Presents Its Largest Ever Bitumen and Base Oil Event in Mumbai Featuring 57 Exhibition Tables in November

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil, a globally recognized energy information and communication leader, is set to revolutionize the Bitumen, Base Oil, RPO, and Wax sectors with its highly anticipated 8th Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Conference. This year's event is larger than ever and features a record breaking 57 exhibition tables. It will take place on November 22nd, 2023, at the prestigious Leela Hotel in Mumbai, India.

Under the theme "Exploring Dynamic Bitumen and Base Oil Markets & Emerging Supply and Demand Hubs," the conference will unite industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from around the world for comprehensive discussions and groundbreaking insights. The event promises unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities. For more information, please visit www.amea-conferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com.

After a 14-month hiatus, Petrosil AMEA returns to India amid the peak demand season, offering an ideal platform for delegates to delve into the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities within the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors. The event will bring together key players, investors, traders, and decision-makers, fostering an environment of learning, networking, and business growth. Additionally, this year's conference features an exciting networking cocktail and dinner function for sponsors and guests.

Following the Mumbai event, Petrosil AMEA is thrilled to announce its next milestone event, scheduled for April 25th, 2024, at Dubai's luxurious Ritz-Carlton DIFC. This event is already off to a flying start with more than 15 sponsors. The anticipation is high following the success of the 10th Petrosil AMEA Event in Bangkok, setting the stage for an unprecedented series of conferences.

Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition is making a triumphant return to Dubai after a significant 14-month hiatus. We are excited to announce that on April 25th, 2024, this much-anticipated event will once again grace the industry stage at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton, DIFC Dubai. This extended gap between events not only underscores our commitment to delivering a truly exceptional experience but also provides our valued participants with ample time to prepare, ensuring that the upcoming convention is an even more enriching and impactful experience for all. Petrosil AMEA Events have made a resounding international impact in 2023, garnering overwhelming responses for its Dubai, Bangkok, and Mumbai events.

Mr. Riaz Lawyer, CEO and Director of Petrosil Group, expressed, "Each of our gatherings offers a distinctive platform to spotlight the immense potential of the AMEA region and foster innovation across the sectors we cater to. The unwavering backing from our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, partners, and participants truly enriches our journey and makes it exceptionally fulfilling."

The upcoming Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai are poised to enhance the brand's reputation for delivering top-tier content, impactful networking, and cutting-edge exhibitions. These conferences aim to foster an environment that encourages innovation, growth, and advancement within the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors.

Petrosil Group has established enduring sponsorship agreements with industry leaders like Frontier Company, Hormozan Oil, Kasra Bitumen, SEBCO Holding, Grand Petroleum, Stormland Group, Meta Nation, Akam Bitumen, Riyoniz Bitumen, Unka Sun Refinery, Kasra Oil, DPAP Shipping, Hamahang Shipping and many more. Petrosil Group is also working with reputed media partners like Bitumenshop, Bitumart, Base Oil Report, Wax Report, Pars Bitumen Digital and The World of Petroleum and Bitumen Journal. These partnerships signify a firm commitment and collaboration between Petrosil Group and these distinguished industry players.

The global bitumen market experiences robust growth driven by escalating demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors for road paving and waterproofing applications. Concurrently, the base oil market witnesses steady demand due to continuous expansion in the automotive and industrial sectors globally. Notably, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions play pivotal roles in establishing themselves as significant supply and demand centers. Technological advancements and sustainability initiatives reshape the bitumen and base oil industries, leading to eco-friendly and high-performance product development. Moreover, evolving geopolitics, changing regulations, and shifting consumer preferences influence the global bitumen and base oil markets, prompting industry stakeholders to adapt and innovate for sustained competitiveness in this dynamic landscape.

The Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference is an essential event for anyone engaged in the energy industry. For registration and sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai, kindly visit www.amea-conferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com.

About Petrosil Group

Petrosil Group stands as a neutral commodity reporting agency and orchestrator of global industry conferences and exhibitions. Offering news, reports, analysis, price benchmarks, trade data, directory databases, conferences, and exhibitions to the global energy and commodity sectors, Petrosil publishes regular Bitumen Reports and Base Oil Reports for the global markets. Numerous leading commodity companies, ranging from large multinational corporations to mid and smaller-sized firms, subscribe to services and attend conferences and exhibitions offered by Petrosil. In recent years, Petrosil has introduced specialized services across various industries. With over 800 user licenses, our reports and services maintain a strong subscriber base, and our AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition has attracted more than 500 companies since its inception. For more information, please visit www.petrosil.com.