SCOTLAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE ALEXANDER MANUFACTURING ANNOUNCES KEY APPOINTMENT TO SUPPORT EXPANSION AND INVESTMENT IN THE SCOTTISH TEXTILE INDUSTRY
Alexander Manufacturing, the skilled production arm of Hancock 1843, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kyrk Macmillan as its new Commercial Director. Macmillan, formerly the CEO of the renowned Copenhagen-based brand Wood Wood, brings his wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the Scottish manufacturing business.
This key corporate appointment underscores Alexander Manufacturing's ambitious growth trajectory and investment in Scotland's rich textile heritage. It marks a pivotal moment in the company journey towards contributing substantially to the nation's textile industry, placing sustainability and the circular economy at the forefront of its operations. Macmillan will also act as Commercial Director for Oliami luxury fashion boutique.
Nadia Alexander owner of Hancock 1843, is synonymous with British craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Drawing inspiration from the illustrious legacy of Thomas Hancock and the creation of the iconic Mackintosh raincoat, the brand is dedicated to preserving traditional techniques whilst integrating modern sustainability practices.
Nadia Alexander comments, "Kyrk's appointment is transformative for Alexander Manufacturing and our fashion boutique Oliami. His insights and leadership will be instrumental in steering the business towards new horizons while deepening our commitment to Scottish craftsmanship and sustainability."
Kyrk Macmillan, added, “I am delighted to be joining Alexander Manufacturing. Having worked abroad for the past number of years, I have seen from the outside how revered Scottish manufacturing and craftsmanship are. Nadia’s passion and vision for creating modern luxury in a way that values people and the environment is remarkable. Alexander Manufacturing is in an extremely fortunate position where we can nurture the full value chain of our products and I am excited to work closely with Nadia to bring the best of Scotland to our partners and customers.”
Under Nadia's leadership, AlexanderManufacturing and Oliami retail has already carved a niche in the luxury fashion sector. Alexander Manufacturing has recently crafted exclusive clothing concepts for premium Scottish whisky brands, The Macallan and The Glenturret Distillery. Furthermore, exciting collaborations with other companies are on the horizon. Alexander Manufacturing is contributing to the resurgence of the Scottish textile industry and playing a crucial role in revitalising local communities. The brand fosters economic growth while championing sustainability by investing in infrastructure and creating valuable employment opportunities.
At the heart of this mission is the brand's commitment to the circular economy, reflected in its lifetime repair service, reducing waste and promoting responsible consumption. Its collaboration with Fothergill Polycom and its unwavering commitment to traceability further enrich the sustainability narrative. House of Hancock ensures ethical and sustainable practices are at the heart of every garment produced by utilising fleeces from local sheep farms in Perthshire and working closely with HD Wool under their woolkeepers initiative. Alexander Manufacturing's investment, expansion, and the critical appointment of Kyrk Macmillan signal a bright and sustainable future for the Scottish textile industry. The brand is poised to redefine luxury fashion manufacturing in Scotland and beyond by emphasising craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability.
About Alexander Manufacturing
Established as the production arm of the renowned Hancock 1843, Alexander Manufacturing proudly champions Scottish craftsmanship and heritage in the world of luxury fashion. Rooted in Cumbernauld, Scotland, the company merges traditional techniques with innovative sustainability practices, emphasising a commitment to the circular economy. Under the visionary leadership of Nadia Alexander, Alexander Manufacturing has fortified its position within the textile industry, collaborating with prestigious brands and revitalising local communities through investment and employment. With an unwavering commitment to quality, traceability, and ethical production, Alexander Manufacturing is a testament to the timeless elegance and profound significance of Scottish textile expertise in contemporary fashion.
