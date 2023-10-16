$400,000 Reorder Booked for Products; Revenues Increased 1013% from $254,686 to $2,833,378: Endexx: Stock Symbol: EDXC

Endexx Corporation $EDXC $EDXC #EDXC Partners $EDXC HYLA Product $EDXC Clean and Safe $EDXC HYLA Market

CAVE CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- $400,000 Reorder Booked for Non-Nicotine Vape Product After Company Reports Year-Over-Year Quarterly Revenues Increased 1013% from $254,686 to $2,833,378: Endexx Corporation (Stock Symbol: EDXC)  Developing and Marketing All Natural, Plant-Derived Wellness Products and Topical Skincare Products  Also Involved with Strategic Partners in the Entertainment, Marketing, and Distribution Arenas. $400,000 Reorder for Non-Nicotine Vape Product HYLA Highlights HYLA’s Accelerating Product Demand. Quarter Ending March 31, 2023, Showed Increasing Revenues Year-Over-Year of 1013% and Six Month Revenues Grew 528%. Veteran Abbot Laboratories Sales Manager for Middle East and Africa Brings Industry Experience to EDXC.Endexx Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC) develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. EDXC products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind EDXC products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide a functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health.The global beauty and wellness product market size was valued at USD 1,504.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1,610.5 billion in 2023 to USD 2,765.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.03% over the forecast period. Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beauty-and-wellness-products-market-108456 EDXC is also involved in joint ventures with strategic partners in the entertainment, marketing, and distribution arenas. EDXC has made strategic acquisitions over the last several years that are now cohesively accelerating the company into its revenue growth stage.EDXC Management Team and its advisory group each have a minimum of 10-50 years of experience in their respective fields. The EDXC professionals all have experience in growing businesses and developing, and implementing new consumer products and technologies with an emphasis in the medical, biotech, and life science industries.EDXC-owned Hyla currently markets its proprietary non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products in a wide variety of flavors. The EDXC Hyla device is the first non-nicotine vape product to be produced in this manner in the United States and provides an unprecedented 4,500 puffs per device. Hyla is currently being distributed in 10 countries and has signed distribution agreements with an additional nine countries.The global e-cigarette and vape market size was estimated at USD 22.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.17 billion in 2023. Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-cigarette-vaping-market For more information on the EDXC HYLA project visit: www.endexx.com EDXC Secures Reorder for Non-Nicotine Vape Product HYLA From Italy$400,000 Reorder Highlights HYLA’s Accelerating Product DemandOn October 12th EDXC announced it had secured a reorder for its non-nicotine-based vape product, HYLA, from its distributor in Italy. This $400,000 reorder represents a mix of the current DOPA 1200 puff device and the new 4500 puff device.The new 4500 device is awaiting a final permit for Italy and will be shipped in the EDXC First Fiscal Quarter of 2024. The reorder marks the strengthening of EDXC relationships with its distributors and continues to show accelerated demand for HYLA products worldwide.Report for The Quarter Ending March 31, 2023, Increasing Year-Over-Year 1013%Endexx Year Over Year Six Month Revenues Grew 528%On September 19th EDXC announced the filing of its amended, consolidated, audited 10-Q/A Quarterly report for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.EDXC Milestones and Highlights for the quarter included:Year-over-year quarterly revenues increased 1013% from $254,686 to $2,833,378.For the six months ended March 31, 2023, EDXC recorded a 528% increase in revenue, from $529,277 to $3,326,087 Year-Over-Year for the same period.Six-month losses year-over-year improved, March 31, 2023, were $2,584,678 compared to $4,426,299 in the same period of fiscal 2022.EDXC CEO Todd Davis said, “Consolidating the audited financials and integrating Hyla's operations into EDXC, we've catapulted into an era marked by unprecedented growth, painting Fiscal 2023 as a canvas of resurgence and robust expansion amidst a two-year stagnation in the industry. This synergy has not just revitalized our foothold in the domestic market but has also catapulted us onto the global stage, significantly multiplying our retail presence into 11 countries, particularly during the initial half of Fiscal 2023."EDXC Provides Insight on Possible New Federal RegulationsReclassification Under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) Offers a New Pathway for Institutions and US Investment Banking to Participate in the IndustryOn September 12th EDXC announced insight on the potential benefits of the new statements made concerning reclassification of specialty botanical products. Statements recently provided by the FDA and HHS to the DEA indicate a new policy stance at the Federal level versus the political theatre. A policy shift at the federal level provides a pathway forward for Research Institutions and US investment banking to finally participate in the industry.‘On August 29, 2023, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommended that the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) ease government restrictions on certain specialty botanicals. The HHS has recommended these products be rescheduled under the CSA from a Schedule I controlled substance to Schedule III controlled substance, following an extensive review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”Ultimately, the DEA has final authority with respect to rescheduling and will consider factors such as the history of abuse (e.g., scope, duration, patterns, etc.), the relative potential for abuse, and the risk to public health. DEA will also consider any scientific evidence (e.g., pharmacological effect, physiological dependence, etc.) regarding specialty botanicals.Pathway to Potential Benefits for the specialty botanicals industry if reclassified:Safer banking and management of cash.Regulatory compliance simplification.US Based Public company participation.US Based Investment Banking and Capital Formation.US Leadership in International Trade.Physician Participation with Patients.Institution and Academic Research.EDXC Appoints Ahmed Itani to Director of Marketing of HYLA in The Middle EastOn September 6th EDXC announced it has appointed Ahmed Itani to lead the company’s HYLA marketing efforts in The Middle East region.A seasoned professional with an impressive track record in the corporate world, Itani boasts 14 years of commercial healthcare sales experience and is a dynamic team player who has consistently excelled in driving business growth and fostering strong client relationships.“Mr. Itani’s wealth of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to success makes him a perfect match to lead HYLA’s marketing efforts in The Middle East,” said Todd Davis, CEO of EDXC. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Itani and continue to expand the HYLA team as the demand for plant-based products grows throughout the world.”Mr. Itani’s career began at Abbott Laboratories, where he took charge of managing the commercial activities in The Middle East region. 