NBAA TV: NBAA-BACE Preview From President and CEO Ed Bolen

Oct. 15, 2015

NBAA’s chief executive reveals what’s new and exciting at the world’s largest business aviation event – 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Find out about how NBAA-BACE is celebrating new technologies, new aircraft, new products, new services and business aviation’s mission to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

With so much going on at this iconic event, check out the 2023 NBAA-BACE program schedule to make sure you’re not missing out on any of the innovative exhibits, speakers, educational sessions and networking opportunities that will interest you most.