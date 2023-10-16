Virtualtech Frontier, SolidWater, and 3Particle Forms Partnership Targeting the US$47.8 Billion Immersive Technologies
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), in collaboration with Solid Water and 3Particle, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at seizing opportunities in the booming immersive technologies market in China.
From left to right: Angeline Seah, CPO of Virtualtech Frontier, Kendrick Tan, CFOO of Virtualtech Frontier, Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier, Nixon Thuah, Production Director of 3Particle, Ts. Carl Loo, CEO of SolidWater and Founder of 3Particle & K
“At 3Particle, we're not only working on co-developing XR and Virtual Production solutions and asset creation but also collaborating with our partner in China, TopChange Digital, a member of ShenZhen Media Group. This partnership venture with VTF will enable us to further expand the solutions presence in China and contribute to the growth of Web3 and Metaverse solutions in the region.” Said Nixon Thuah, Production Director of 3Particle.
According to China Briefing, the Chinese government had previously announced a plan on the development of virtual reality, metaverse and related industries, setting a target expansion of RMB 350 billion or approximately US$47.8 billion by 2026.
“We at SolidWater are happy to announce our partnership with VTF as we embark on an exciting journey to explore immersive solutions. We'll be combining XR (Extended Reality) and virtual production techniques to delve into the possibilities of the metaverse.” said Ts. Carl Loo CEO of SolidWater and Founder of 3Particle.
Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) recently participated in the Augmented World Expo (AWE) Asia held in Singapore in August 2023 as part of its market access programme to provide opportunities for Malaysian companies. Having met through MDEC's market access programme, all three parties found commonalities and established a seamless harmony. This unique triple partnership, born from this initial encounter, unites the expertise of VTF, SolidWater, and 3Particle to explore a wide range of initiatives, including extended reality (xR), virtual production (VP), consultation services, system integration, and more from both ends.
Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of MDEC, commented, "Through Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative, MDEC aims to transform the nation’s digital capabilities, enhancing our value proposition to attract digital investments, and boost digital economy. This tripartite partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in today's dynamic tech landscape. It's an exemplification to the opportunities that arise from initiatives like MDEC's Market Access programme. We congratulate Virtualtech Frontier, SolidWater, and 3Particle on their visionary partnership, and we look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of their joint efforts in conquering China's immersive tech market."
"What makes this collaboration truly remarkable is the synergy between our organisations," said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier. "Our combined capabilities will allow us to address the growing demand for immersive experiences and solutions in this rapidly evolving landscape I am also glad to say that it is also through MDEC’s Market Access program that I was able to connect with SolidWater and 3Particle”
The future of immersive technology remains vibrant globally, and VTF, SolidWater, and 3Particle will embark on a collaborative journey to enhance their capabilities and offerings in the field of immersive technologies.
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
About 3Particle
3Particle Solution Sdn Bhd, founded in Malaysia in 2013, serves a diverse range of industries across Asia. Their mission is to provide comprehensive solutions that astonish and amaze, leaving clients with immersive experiences and lasting memories. They are committed to evolving into a highly professional company in their industry, upholding the highest standards.
About Solid Water
Solid Water Sdn Bhd is dedicated to delivering top-notch work and meeting clients' business requirements while prioritising user satisfaction. They specialise in Virtual Production Solutions, AVL (Audio, Video, and Lighting) Rentals, Event Technology, and System Integration. They offer services related to these areas and engage in infrastructure development across the ASEAN region.
About MDEC
Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, was established in 1996 to lead Malaysia’s digital economy. Beginning with the implementation of the MSC Malaysia initiative, we have since then catalysed digital transformation and growth all over the nation. By offering greater incentives and governance for growth and re-investment, we aspire to bolster Malaysia’s status as the digital hub of ASEAN, opening new doors and driving shared prosperity for all Malaysians.
