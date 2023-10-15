NBAA Announces 12 Scholarships Awarded at 2023 NBAA-BACE

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 15, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), through NBAA Charities, offers a wide range of scholarships that support young people seeking careers in business aviation. This week at NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, NV, 12 students will be receiving the following awards:

William M. Fanning Maintenance Scholarship

Named in honor of retired NBAA staff member William M. Fanning, who was active in maintenance issues during his nearly 20-year tenure at the association, the Fanning Scholarship recognizes individuals who are studying to enter the field of business aviation maintenance. This year’s recipients are:

David Wiegman, a student at Traviss Technical College who is studying to become an aviation maintenance technician

Maddie Glassett, a student at Tarrant County College who is studying aviation maintenance technology

The Corporate Aviation Association Scholarship for Future Leaders

Awards made available by Fred and Diane Fitts are presented to aspiring business aviation schedulers or dispatchers, maintenance professionals, pilots or flight attendants. The scholarship selection committee focused on applicants who can express their dedication to furthering the business aviation industry. This year’s recipients are:

Michael Sian, a police officer in Las Vegas who is studying to become a professional pilot.

Julianna Ledum, a student at the University of North Dakota who is studying airport management with plans to become a scheduler or dispatcher

Pamela Rose, a student at Xavier University who is focusing on becoming a business aviation flight attendant.

Samuel Bahorik, a student at Liberty University who is studying aviation maintenance and unmanned aerial systems with plans to become a maintenance professional

Lawrence Ginocchio Aviation Scholarship

The Lawrence Ginocchio Aviation Scholarship was created in 2001 by NBAA Charities, along with the family and friends of the late Lawrence Ginocchio, to honor his outstanding personal contribution to business aviation. This year’s recipients, selected for demonstrating honesty, integrity and selflessness, are:

Sarah Michalak, a student at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale who is majoring in aviation management

Amelia Vaith, a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University majoring in aeronautical science

Ian Rich, a student at Liberty University studying aeronautics

Kyle Stengel, a student at Lake Area Technical College studying aviation maintenance

Al Conklin and Bill de Decker Business Aviation Management Scholarship

Conklin & de Decker, in coordination with NBAA, established the Alan H. Conklin Business Aviation Management Scholarship in 2007 to benefit undergraduates pursuing careers in business aviation management. At the 2014 NBAA convention, the award was renamed to recognize Bill de Decker and his dedication to business aviation.

Katie MacKay – A student at Liberty University who is studying aviation management

John F. Rahilly Memorial Scholarship for Future A&P Technicians

The Rahilly family created this scholarship in coordination with NBAA Charities to honor the life of John F. Rahilly who worked for more than 40 as an A & P technician, largely in business aviation. He eventually became president of KC Aviation and later held upper management positions at Gulfstream, BBA, Mercury Air Centers and Dassault Falcon Jet.

Leyton Burt – a student at State Technical College of Missouri studying aviation maintenance

To learn more about the numerous scholarship opportunities offered by NBAA Charities, contact Molly Hitch, senior manager of professional development, at 202-783-9353 or scholarships@nbaa.org. Learn more about NBAA’s scholarship program.

