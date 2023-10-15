TH Group's milch cow farm project in Russia - a bright spot in bilateral cooperation

VIETNAM, October 15 - MOSCOW — The first phase of a milch cow farm of Việt Nam’s TH Group was inaugurated last week in Volokolamsk District, Russia’s Moscow Oblast.

The farm, with a scale of 6,000 milch cows, is part of the TH Group's high-tech livestock and milk processing complex project.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên described the high-yield dairy farm project of the TH Group in Russia as a bright spot in cooperation.

To create a wave of bilateral investment through such models, the minister proposed that the Russian side facilitate the project's implementation and promptly remove obstacles.

Governor of Moscow Oblast Andrey Vorobyev told the media that the farm had a strong staff with young, agriculture-savvy engineers and breeders. He said he believed the farm would increase in scale in the following stages.

The TH Group's project to build a high-yield dairy farm in Volokolamsk, Moscow Oblast, is divided into two phases. As of August 1, the farm’s herd reached nearly 2,800 dairy cows, including close to 1,200 cows producing milk with a daily yield of 40 litres per cow - the highest in Russia and among the top in the world.

With the inauguration of the farm's first phase, the TH Group completed the construction and put into operation more than 20 facilities and systems. In the first seven months of 2023, the farm's milk production was nearly 10,000 tonnes.

Regarding cultivation, under the agreement with the Moscow Oblast administration, the TH farm in Volokolamsk received a total of 10,517 ha of land for cultivation and livestock raising. Currently, TH has been handed over nearly 8,000 ha of land, of which more than 5,000 ha are under cultivation.

The dairy farming project in Moscow Oblast has a total investment of US$190 million with a total herd of 24,000 cows, including 12,000 dairy cows. Under the project, two farms of the TH Group in Volokolamsk and Shatura districts are expected to supply 131 million tonnes of milk a year. — VNS