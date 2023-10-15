Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders & Charges *CORRECTED ADDRESS*

*Corrections annotated in red

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007622

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2023 at approximately 1227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 535 US Route 5, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Multiple - see below

 

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Tait Jones                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

OFFENSE: Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Barbara Cota                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

OFFENSE: Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Richard Slack                                             

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

OFFENSE: Simple Assault

 

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Slack                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

OFFENSE: Simple Assault

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Express Lane convenience store in the town of Fairlee for a report of a fight in progress involving multiple people.

 

Following an investigation, it was determined Tait began acting disorderly by obstructing vehicular traffic and using obscene language towards Richard and Joseph.  A physical altercation ensued between Tait, Richard, and Joseph, resulting in bodily injury to Tait.  During the altercation Barbara threw Richard's cell phone which resulted in damage.

 

All parties involved were issued citations to appear in court at a later date. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Tait and Barbara - 11/29/2023 at 0830

                             Richard and Joseph - 11/22/2023 at 0830            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

