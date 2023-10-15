St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders & Charges *CORRECTED ADDRESS*
*Corrections annotated in red
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007622
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2023 at approximately 1227 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 535 US Route 5, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Multiple - see below
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Tait Jones
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
OFFENSE: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Barbara Cota
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
OFFENSE: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Richard Slack
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
OFFENSE: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Joseph Slack
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
OFFENSE: Simple Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Express Lane convenience store in the town of Fairlee for a report of a fight in progress involving multiple people.
Following an investigation, it was determined Tait began acting disorderly by obstructing vehicular traffic and using obscene language towards Richard and Joseph. A physical altercation ensued between Tait, Richard, and Joseph, resulting in bodily injury to Tait. During the altercation Barbara threw Richard's cell phone which resulted in damage.
All parties involved were issued citations to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Tait and Barbara - 11/29/2023 at 0830
Richard and Joseph - 11/22/2023 at 0830
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585