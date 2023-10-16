THE DINING DIVAS FRANCHISE LAUNCHES NEW SERIES ‘DESTINATION DIVAS’ SLATED TO AIR ON THE TRAVEL CHANNEL 2024

The Dining Divas mix and mingle with celebrities at the Oheka Castle The Dining Divas take over New York Enjoying the sites of Waterwheel Vineyards & Benmarl Winery

The highly successful Dining Divas franchise is spinning off a hot new series called ‘Destination Divas’ slated for Travel Channel 1st quarter of 2024.

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle tv show on the planet.” — Founder - Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Dining Divas? Beyonce says it best... "Divas are the female version of a hustler". The Dining Divas are a group of boss women who know what they want and go after it. Each Diva is successful in her own right. These dynamic ladies have come together in the name of women empowerment and collaboration to elevate together through unique experiences curated around amazing cuisine, exotic destinations and posh dining experiences.

This new series filmed Episode 3 in New York. Arriving in the Hudson Valley area, they stayed at the brand new rental property, The Waterwheel Vineyard where they were prepared fresh fish, steak and a beautiful spread by Deanna, Michael and Robert Spaccarelli. The property is a historic time capsule with unique decor, a true one of a kind country getaway experience. Escape to serenity and take a walk back into history at The Waterwheel.

The Divas then headed to Victor Spaccareli’s property. Nestled in the lush green hills of Marlboro you will find Benmarl Winery. Overlooking the historic Hudson River Valley, its 37 acre estate lays claim to the oldest vineyard in America. The winery also holds New York Farm Winery license no.1 and has been growing grapes for over 360 years. The Divas did a wine tasting and ventured around the grand property full of sunflowers, honey bees and scenic views.

Robert Spaccarelli gave the girls a tour of his sustainable living property where he tends to many honeybees dubbing him the “Bee Whisperer”. His private home has as much history as the other brothers, even boasting an underground fridge system built during President Roosevelt’s time. The Spaccarelli family of New York showed the Divas a true Italian family style welcome.

After enjoying the wine country of New York, the Divas headed to the Hamptons to stay at a prestigious 7 bedroom getaway with their host, Alexis Pomierski Marano. They attended the Great Gatsby event at the Oheka Castle which boasts 109k square feet of gorgeous landscape and architecture. This star studded event was equipped with a fireworks display that was out of this world. The following day they hopped on a quick ride with Verijet, the most eco friendly and safest technology in aviation today, to make an appearance back at the Oheka Castle for a Celebrity golf tournament benefiting D Up On Cancer.

With two non-stop days of glitz and glamor, the girls took a relaxing water taxi ride to Fire Island where they stayed at the quaint but chic Fire Island Beach House. This gem has quality accommodations, unmatched service, quality food and a great scene. If you're looking for the spot for a chill beach vibe with live deer roaming freely and no cars allowed, The FIBH has everything you need.

The Divas dined with special guest Alexis Pomierski, a technology company founder and executive, over a sensational island style meal prepared at the Fire Island Beach House. While enjoying pineapple cocktails and a refreshing watermelon feta salad, the ladies chatted about how woman are shaping the future of business and the importance of giving back. Alexis shared insights into how hard work and determination secured her as a top entrepreneur in technology and her passion for supporting the critical mission of R Baby Foundation, where their purpose is to save as many babies lives as possible by providing support to hospitals through training and equipment needs. They wrapped up this episode with an industry pool party inviting several notable guests such as Kavita Channe, Joey MHz, Ali Mehdaoui to the resort. A big thanks to Peak 7 Vodka and Absente for setting the vibe with delicious cocktails.

This episode is brought to you by The Waterwheel, Benmarl Winery and Fire Island Beach House.

Supporting sponsors: Peak 7 Vodka and Absente.

To keep up with all things ‘Dining Divas’ subscribe to their email blast at the website below.

For more information and all media inquiries, please contact the Executive Producer, Christine Curran |

contact@diningempire.com | (954) 865-7813 | www.DiningDivastv.com

Additional Information:

Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. You can see all of Christine’s experience at www.ChristineCurran.com.

For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:

Adora Evans - known as the ‘Manifesting Queen’ is the author of Majestic Money and an elite Celebrity Connector. Evans has created a strategic alliance for the Dining Divas franchise with Think & Grow Rich Institute and the Napoleon Hill Foundation.

Dana Flanagan - brings over 20 years of real estate expertise, closing $500+ million across multiple states. She is a host and producer on TV shows airing nationally, including American Dream TV, Dining Divas and her listings have attracted the attention of HGTV’s House Hunters. She is the Founder of Elevate Global Networking which attracts ambitious entrepreneurs aiming for global business growth.

Michelle Maievic- is known as the ‘Sales Diva’, a high ticket closer, she helps entrepreneurs & fortune 500 companies scale. She has finished over 867 closed business transactions for dozens of industries, equating to millions of dollars to their bottom line using her connection & sales programs at Out of the Box Consulting. She is a heart centered Personality Science Sales trainer & Business consultant for 15 years.

Tamara Davis - is CEO of Tamara's Rentals In Paradise, a Sotheby's Global Real Estate Advisor, Co-Producer of Cruise Diva's, and 'Saucy Diva" of Destination Divas. She is an elite connector who has mastered putting people in the right places to effectively build relationships that thrive.

Camille Estrada - is an accomplished cosmetologist with a focus on editorial, photoshoots, runway shows, and special events. She has a diverse portfolio including television hosts and music videos. She is published in magazines such as "Inked Girls" and other online and international publications.

The Dining Divas take over New York