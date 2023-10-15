Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Egyptian President El-Sisi

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

OCTOBER 15, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today in Egypt. Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ focus on halting Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and preventing the conflict from spreading. The Secretary and President Sisi agreed on the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza to ensure assistance can reach people who need it and help keep civilians out of harms way. Secretary Blinken reiterated to President El-Sisi the importance of facilitating the safe passage of American citizens and family members from Gaza.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 15 October, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. Secretary of State