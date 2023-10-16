Hilton Global Foundation Grants Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia $250K funding to Create Food Equity & Reduce Food Waste
Funding will support SOS Indonesia's to create food equity and reduce food waste, aligning with HGF's mission for a better world through travelDENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia is proud to announce its selection as a 2023 Hilton Global Foundation grant recipient, receiving $250.000 to support its work to promote food equity and reduce food waste.
These efforts align with Travel with Purpose, Hilton’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, and the Hilton Global Foundation's priorities of supporting environmental sustainability, career development, and community resilience.
Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia was selected for its efforts to foster positive environmental and social change in its local community. The support from the Hilton Global Foundation will support critical efforts to rescue good quality surplus food from retailers, hotels, and manufacturers and redistribute them to the people in need.
“SOS is an environmental organization rescuing perfectly good surplus food from ending in landfills which would otherwise end up in landfills and emit methane gases, essentially providing free food to those in need,” said Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO & Founder of Scholars of Sustenance. “As a wonderful side effect, we have been able to serve almost 32 million nutritious meals across our three countries: Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.”
The Hilton Global Foundation awards annual grants to nonprofits that are improving travel destinations, creating economic opportunities for all, and helping Hilton advance its Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals through partnering with organizations driving environmental sustainability, career development, and community resilience projects.
“The Hilton Global Foundation was created based on the belief that travel can be a powerful force for good. This year, we’re proud to commit over $3 million, our biggest contribution to date, towards grantees who are driving efforts that make communities better for those who live, work, and travel there. The 2023 Hilton Global Foundation grant recipients have shown the positive impact that people and organizations can have when they work together,” said Katherine Lugar, President, of the Hilton Global Foundation. “Understanding the importance of building a sustainable future, the Hilton Global Foundation is proud to support organizations doing great work in our communities, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make.”
About Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia
Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia is a nonprofit established in 2016 that focuses on creating food equity and reducing food waste. The organization partners with hotels, restaurants, bakeries, retailers, manufacturers, farms, etc. to rescue good quality surplus food that would otherwise end up in landfills, emitting methane gasses bad for the environment. Instead, we redistribute the food to different vulnerable communities such as orphanages, low-income communities, disabled homes, shelters, career/skill-building organizations, villages, and disaster-affected communities. We already served almost 5M million meals since we started and now operating in Bali and Jakarta. Learn more about Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia at scholarsofsustenance.org.
About Hilton Global Foundation
The Hilton Global Foundation is Hilton’s primary philanthropic arm. The Foundation is a nonprofit established in the U.S. and is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Foundation awards grants, in alignment with Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, that positively impact travel destinations worldwide. Foundation grants are awarded throughout the year in accordance with tax and legal requirements. Learn more about the Hilton Global Foundation at HiltonGlobalFoundation.hilton.com.
Turid Kaehny
Scholars of Sustenance
email us here
+1 919-454-7599
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube