Edgardo Cintron Hispanic Achievement Award Winner releases Hit Music & Video by Danny DeGennaro DDF JAM

Edgardo Cintron Hispanic Music and Entertainment Award Edgardo Cintron Hispanic Music and Entertainment Award releases New Songs Standing on the Moon and Soul Searching Inca Band Photos Celebration of Carlos Santana Music

Edgardo Cintron has been a musician all of his life from a family line of great percussionist. Standing on the Moon is accumulation of this Maestro.

Edgardo Cintron the Maestro of Latin / American music hits this song out of the park for a Homerun. "Standing on the Moon" is a true masterpiece. The bands talent is truly amazing!” — Edward Mero

FORT LAUDERDALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- DDF Jam releases hit song “Standing on the Moon” Spanish Video by Hispanic Award WinnerThe Danny DeGennaro Foundation has been busy recording and releasing new versions of Danny “RIO” DeGennaro’s catalog of over 100 songs.“Standing on the Moon” by Edgardo Cintron and the Inca Band along with (Kyle Maack of FM Band English Version) and (AJ Anthony Ferrer Inca Spanish version) are lead vocalist that perform in the videos and breathe new life into this hit song. The song is a compilation of musicians from Inca and the FM BandEdgardo Cintron a lifelong percussionist is the recipient of this month's Hispanic Achievement Award. Edgardo has been busy with authoring a cookbook and performing with Inca Band which is a Santana Celebration Band performing original music along with Santana songs. The Inca band consists of several very talented seasoned professionals with John Tiberi arranger and keyboardist / Billy Vespe Drums /Robert Cabanas bass/Mike Ian from the FM Band lays down amazing guitar work on these recordings.Mike Ian is a producer and entertainer with his own Eyeball Studios in NJ with releases of over 8 of his own albums of original music. The songs were recorded in Mike’s studio Produced and arranged by Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian with Co Arranger John Tiberi.“Standing on the Moon” videos and singles are available on all streaming platforms.After completing great success with the first songs Edgardo decided to select another song from Danny DeGennaro’s songs to record. The follow up song “Soul Searching” is nothing short of magnificent. For this rendition Edgardo enlisted the same members but added background singers Cab Howarth /Victoria Iannelli /and Rayna Jean. The song touches your soul in such a way that can be related to on many levels about life and what really matters. Family and friends. The words paint the picture so magically.

"Standing on the Moon" Spanish version. with AJ Ferrer Lead vocal