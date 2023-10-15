[A Gala of Three Concurrent Exhibitions] 1st C-PLPEX, 28th MIF and 2023MFE Kick Off on 19 October to Jointly Create International Business and Trade Platform

MACAU, October 15 - The 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) will be held in parallel from 19 to 22 October 2023 in Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao.

Featuring a range of highlights, including the platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, “1+4” diversified industrial development, investment promotion through exhibitions, and regional co-operation, the three exhibitions this year will utilise the momentum generated by “industry+MICE” to power the growth of the key industries and contribute to the “dual circulation” economic development pattern.

The press conference was held today (15 October), where the organiser and participating institutions gave an overview of what to expect in this year’s exhibitions.

Over 260 exhibitors from Portuguese-speaking countries get together in the three exhibitions

The “three synergistic expos” pattern has entered its fourth year, with continuously optimised online and offline activities put in place to foster greater synergetic effects. It is the first time that the three exhibitions have together taken up four exhibition halls with a total area of 37,000 square metres and more than 2,000 booths, up by 26% and 11% respectively from last year. As of 15 October, the three exhibitions have attracted over 1,200 exhibitors to attend the offline events (registering a 14% year-over-year increase), more than 260 of which come from Portuguese-speaking countries, including 76 Brazilian exhibitors, hitting an all-time high with respect to the number of exhibitors, brands and delegations.

The three expos will continue to connect the participating enterprises to the international market and give full play to Macao’s role as a platform that introduces overseas businesses into the domestic market. Exhibitors specialising in a wide array of industries, including big health, high-tech, modern finance, cultural creation, integrated tourism, commerce and retail, food manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce and energy conservation, from 15 countries and regions have been attracted to attend the events on-site. More than 2,000 buyers and traders have also been invited to the events at the same time.

20 exhibition areas combine forces for greater impacts

There are 20 exhibition areas across the three exhibitions. Sustaining its positioning as a platform connecting China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the 1st C-PLPEX comprises seven exhibition areas, including the China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Image Pavilion, Exhibition Area for Trade Promotion Institutes, Chambers of Commerce and Associations, Chinese Provinces and Cities Trade and Investment Pavilions, Exhibition Area for Enterprises from Portuguese-Speaking Countries, Exhibition Area for Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products, Exhibition Area for Cross-border E-commerce, and Remote Exhibition Area. More than 300 premium enterprises from China and nine Portuguese-speaking countries are gathered together at this event, with over 260 exhibitors in the high-tech, modern finance, tourism, cultural creation, and food and beverage sectors from Portuguese-speaking countries. The participation of cross-border e-commerce businesses from Portuguese-speaking countries, such as the first-time attendee, Kuaishou Brazil, connects enterprises to a broader international sales market. Various activities, including exchange sessions, forums, business and trade conferences, and wine and coffee bean awards, will be held at the same venue.

To make inroads into the new markets under the “1+4” development strategy, the 28th MIF has prepared six main pavilions, namely the Partner Province Pavilion, Macao Trade and Investment Themed Pavilions, Chinese Provinces and Cities Trade and Investment Pavilions, International Trade and Investment Pavilions, themed exhibitions within exhibition, and Macao Local Enterprise Area. Two of the “exhibitions within the exhibition” – CHEXPO Macao 2023 and Science and Technology Week 2023 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation – are set to be a driver of industrial growth; the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin has also set up a Hengqin Pavilion in the exhibition area.

Attended by over 40 household brands and IPs, the 2023MFE helps participating brands tap into their potential. Domestically produced animation series, including Heaven Official’s Blessing, Link Click and A Record of a Mortal’s Journey to Immortality, released on the popular video-sharing website in Mainland China, bilibili, will make their debut in the Macao market. There are seven pavilions in this year’s MFE, including the Franchise Pavilion, Regular Chain Pavilion, Branding Pavilion, IP Authorisation Pavilion, Gourmet Avenue, Macao SME Brand Pavilion, and Classic Brand Pavilion, where enterprises can dive into the massive business opportunities for franchising and catalyse brand upgrading and transformation.

Parallel activities held online and offline extend the reach of the three exhibitions

To enhance the efficacy of “promoting exhibitions through conferences” and “attracting investment through exhibitions”, more than 60 activities will be held during the three exhibitions, including nine themed matching sessions, four multi-venue events held in Macao and Hengqin, and a number of forums and concurrent activities, which will jointly leverage the advantages of the commercial and trade platform.

Moreover, this year’s exhibitions harness a wider variety of digital technologies, including the indoor exhibition navigation service (to help traders locate booths) and the AI exhibition ambassador (to provide real-time exhibition updates), in addition to the online features that extend the reach of these events, such as the online exhibition hall, online matching and livestreaming channels. The utilisation of advanced technologies will offer visitors a smoother experience and enable the exhibitions to play a more effective role.

Green transport is encouraged to celebrate the four-day gala

The period of the exhibitions has been extended from three days in previous years to four days this year. The first day (19 October) is open to trade visitors, and the events will be open to the general public for free on the remaining three days (20 to 22 October). Shuttle buses will operate on four routes, connecting the exhibition venue with multiple destinations, including the North District and Central District of the Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Citizens are encouraged to travel green with their friends and families to revel in the dazzling assortment of elements the exhibitions have to offer.

Guests attending the press conference included U U Sang, President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Che Weng Keong, Representative of the Science and Technology Week 2023 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation and President of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund; Executive Directors of IPIM Sam Lei; Lin Guohua, Deputy Director-General of Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (virtual speech); Wong Ian Man, President of the Macau Chain Stores and Franchise Association; Domi Au, Secretary General of the Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association; Moe Choi, Project Coordinator of the 1st C-PLPEX and the 2023MFE; and He Haiming, Project Coordinator of the 28th MIF.

For the latest news, please subscribe to MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo.