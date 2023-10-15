Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,862 in the last 365 days.

Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority

OCTOBER 14, 2023

This afternoon, President Biden spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas. President Biden condemned Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel and reiterated that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. President Abbas briefed President Biden on his engagement in the region and his efforts to bring urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza. President Biden offered President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority his full support for these important and ongoing efforts.

President Biden discussed with President Abbas U.S. efforts to work with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel and others to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza.

Finally, President Biden detailed U.S. efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening, and the two leaders discussed the need to preserve stability in the West Bank and the broader region.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 15 October, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more