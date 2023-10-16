Submit Release
Memphian Allison Fouche' has been awarded a fellowship to The Royal Society of Arts (RSA) based in the United Kingdom

Allison Fouche' on Beale Street, Memphis

Allison Fouche' (center) empowering youth in a juvenile detention center

Allison Fouche' with Mayor Jim Strickland and The Road to Memphis partners

Allison Fouche's recent induction into RSA sees her becoming a fellow alongside the likes of an elite group of leaders like Nelson Mandela

I am incredibly grateful to join this historic group of changemakers and, moreover, inspired to do more for Memphis through this fellowship”
— Allison Johnson Fouche'
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphian Allison Johnson Fouche' has been awarded a fellowship to The Royal Society of Arts based in the United Kingdom.

Since its inception in 1754, the prestigious society has bestowed honor to 30,000 individuals worldwide for “outstanding achievements and social changes and development.” RSA judges chose Allison Johnson-Fouche' for her decades of public service in Memphis, unwavering commitment, tireless work ethic, sound decision-making, and commitment as an advocate for mental health.

Allison Johnson Fouche's recent induction into the RSA sees her becoming a fellow alongside the likes of an elite group of leaders. Among the fellows listed are Benjamin Franklin, Dame Judi Dench, Sir David Attenborough, Helen Keller, Stephen Hawking, Marie Curie, and Nelson Mandela.

“I am incredibly grateful to join this historic group of changemakers and, moreover, inspired to do more for Memphis through this fellowship. I am committed to learning best practices from other thought leaders around the world, and I would like to thank TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA for putting me forward for this honor. Especially on H.M King Charles ll's Coronation year," said Fouche'.

In her current role, Fouché is tasked with branding City Government with humanizing government being her goal, as she oversees and works with her team of marketing professionals to positively impact citizens’ ideas about government and share stories of why Memphis and its programs are necessary.

Memphis Mayor Strickland said "I have worked with Allison for over 7 years and her energy, dedication, and passion is absolutely contagious. Her creativity and ability to find innovative ways to reach our citizens shows her commitment to our city and how brilliant she is as a communications practitioner."

Fouche' is also currently involved in the world's largest music-based mental health project, The Road to Memphis, with the City of Memphis, Memphis Tourism, and the UK Government through The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF), a global non-profit organization. The project is saving hundreds of musicians with mental health issues and fighting the stigma of mental illness.

She recently shared the stage with Lord Syed Kamall of the UK Parliament and House Lords at the launch of the project. Lord Kamall was presenting the Armills to H.M. King Charles ll at the Coronation earlier this year.

Learn more about The RSA - www.TheRSA.org

Dr Shamender Talwar
TUFF USA
