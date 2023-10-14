Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer’s Calls with Senior UN Officials

OCTOBER 13, 2023

On October 12, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack against Israel and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. On October 13, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer spoke with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, joined by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, and they discussed the current difficult humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as well as ongoing engagements with Egyptian, Israeli, and other regional counterparts to enable safe movement for civilians seeking protection in Gaza and to facilitate humanitarian access and assistance – including water, food, and medical care.

