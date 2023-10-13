Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1166

PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1166

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

956

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, OCTOBER 13, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 13, 2023

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7178, carrying

State Route 2018 over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks

County, as the Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon was born June 18, 1985, in

Incheon, South Korea.

(2) In 2003, upon graduating from Neshaminy High School,

he enlisted in the United States Army to help pay for

college. His dream was to become an FBI agent.

(3) He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Company B,

2D Battalion, 12th Infantry of the United States Army.

(4) On December 25, 2006, Staff Sgt. Moon died from

wounds received when he was struck by an IED blast in

Baghdad, Iraq.

(5) For his valiant service, Staff Sgt. Moon was awarded

