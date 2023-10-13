Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1166
PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1166
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
956
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, OCTOBER 13, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 13, 2023
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7178, carrying
State Route 2018 over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks
County, as the Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon was born June 18, 1985, in
Incheon, South Korea.
(2) In 2003, upon graduating from Neshaminy High School,
he enlisted in the United States Army to help pay for
college. His dream was to become an FBI agent.
(3) He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Company B,
2D Battalion, 12th Infantry of the United States Army.
(4) On December 25, 2006, Staff Sgt. Moon died from
wounds received when he was struck by an IED blast in
Baghdad, Iraq.
(5) For his valiant service, Staff Sgt. Moon was awarded
