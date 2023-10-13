Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,167 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1166

PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1166

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

956

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, OCTOBER 13, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 13, 2023

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7178, carrying

State Route 2018 over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks

County, as the Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon was born June 18, 1985, in

Incheon, South Korea.

(2) In 2003, upon graduating from Neshaminy High School,

he enlisted in the United States Army to help pay for

college. His dream was to become an FBI agent.

(3) He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Company B,

2D Battalion, 12th Infantry of the United States Army.

(4) On December 25, 2006, Staff Sgt. Moon died from

wounds received when he was struck by an IED blast in

Baghdad, Iraq.

(5) For his valiant service, Staff Sgt. Moon was awarded

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1166

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more